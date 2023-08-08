Daniel Sancho has spent his first hours in prison on Koh Samui after yesterday the judge ordered his entry into pretrial detention pending trial. The Spaniard is accused of the murder of the surgeon Edwin Arrieta in a hotel on the island of Koh Phangan, in the southeast of Thailand, in addition to concealing the body and handling it – he dismembered the victim’s body to hide his remains, which that suppose aggravating to the crime of murder that he himself has confessed. This Tuesday he received a visit from his Thai lawyer, Khun Anan, who assured that he “knows what he did.” “I think he is relaxed. He knows what he did, I have explained the process to him. He wants to plan how to live in here,” Anan told the media that was waiting for him outside the prison.

While Sancho remains in prison after admitting to the murder of the Colombian surgeon, the Thai police continue to search for the remains of the victim. Divers and rescuers continue the search after combing the coast of the island where the events took place and finding six parts of Arrieta’s body that have not yet been located, according to the newspaper ‘Bangkok Post’. In addition, new and chilling details about the statement of the young Spaniard before the Thai authorities, in which he explained that he had been having sporadic sexual relations with the Colombian, whom he met on Instagram about a year ago.

In addition, he recounted in his statement that when he wanted to end the relationship, Arrieta would have threatened to spread images of both of an intimate nature, warning him that it could sink the public image of his family. That would have caused Daniel to commit the murder in Thailand. I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage, “the Spaniard confessed to his lawyers. «It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy the relationship with my girlfriend, he has forced me to do things that he would never have done, “added the 29-year-old cook.

After his confession, Daniel Sancho made a reconstruction of the events explaining his version of what happened. The agents also transferred the Spaniard this Sunday to several of the places on the island where he was last week, before Arrieta’s disappearance and the subsequent macabre discovery of various parts of him in garbage bags. With this, he intended to build a chronology that can shed more light on what happened on Tuesday night after both of them attended a full moon party, one of the most important and well-known events in Ko Pha Ngan and in which it is Known excessive alcohol and drug use.

Sancho, during the reconstruction of the case.



efe







The Thai Police do not quite believe the version that the Spanish has provided and they keep all possibilities open. The agents believe that the evidence that has been collected these days would show some preparation of the facts by Daniel Sancho, such as buying garbage bags, a knife, and cleaning products before the night of the murder.

In Colombia they ask for justice



Meanwhile, from Colombia, the country of origin of Edwin Arrieta, an audio of his sister has been leaked in which he points out how his family feels after the fatal event. «She not only dismembered Edwin, but also my family; ripped out our living hearts. Daniel Sancho premeditated that, he did it consciously, with cruelty; Edwin was a person who loved to make friends, travel and travel. He liked to meet people to travel, that was his dream, that was Edwin, he liked to go to restaurants », he explains. In addition, he asks for justice for his brother and that “Daniel Sancho pay for what he did to my brother” and questions the Spanish’s strategy, “Obviously he is going to try to defend himself and Edwin cannot defend himself because he is absent ».