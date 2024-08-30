Daniel Sanchothe Spaniard sentenced to life imprisonment in Thailand for the premeditated murder of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta is being transferred this Friday to Surat Thani prison, According to several sources confirmed to Efe.

Sancho has already left the prison on the island of Samui, where he had been since he entered provisional custody on August 7, 2023, and is on the way to the Surat Thani penitentiary, on the mainland, about 100 kilometres away.

Sancho himself had told Efe during a visit to Samui prison around 1:45 p.m. that his transfer to the prison Surat Thani, for prisoners serving sentences of between 15 years and the death penalty, was “imminent.”

Raids inside Surat Thani prison in Thailand. Photo:Screenshot. Code 10 program, Spain Share

Samui prison had previously informed Efe that The prisoner would first be transported in an armoured van and then by boat. The total journey is estimated to take more than three hours.

The judge in charge of the case, whose identity has not been revealed, read out the sentence on Thursday at a closed-door hearing at the Samui Provincial Court (southern Thailand) and found Sancho guilty of the premeditated murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta on August 2, 2023, on the nearby island of Phangan.

The 30-year-old Spaniard asked the judge after hearing the verdict to remain in Samui prison, considered “friendly” in Thailand due to its low density and lax security measures, although the centre does not house prisoners sentenced to more than 15 years in prison.

Surat Thani, on the other hand, has a high security module and includes prisoners sentenced to 15 years or more in prison. and even the death penalty, as indicated on its website.

It is a prison about ten times more populated than the one in Samui, with 4,730 male and 626 female prisoners, According to figures from the Department of Corrections, it is considered overcrowded by several organizations.

Rodolfo Sancho leaving the Thai court where his son, Daniel Sancho, was sentenced. Photo:EFE Share

Sancho, son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho and investment analyst Silvia Bronchalo, initially confessed to the crime But later and during the trial he maintained that the death of Arrieta, whom he had known for months and with whom he had met in Phangan on the day of the events, was due to an accident.

Sancho still has two options to appeal the sentence. First, he can appeal to the Court of Appeals and, finally, to the Supreme Court, a process that could take around a year, according to legal sources.

Sancho was visited this morning in Samui prison by his father, actor Rodolfo Sancho, while several television crews waited at the prison gates.

Both Rodolfo Sancho and the convicted man’s mother, investment analyst Silvia Bronchalo, accompanied their son on Thursday during the reading of the sentence in a closed-door hearing at the Samui Provincial Court.