One of the most controversial cases of the past year was the murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta. The main suspect was Spanish chef Daniel Sancho, and today, more than a year after the events, he was sentenced in Thailand.

Preliminary information on the sentence imposed on the Spaniard indicates that the court decided to sentence him to life imprisonment for the murder and for two other crimes of which he was accused.

The details of Daniel Sancho’s life sentence

According to the judge at the Samui Provincial Court, where the now convicted man is being held, the death penalty had been considered in the case of the Spaniard. However, the sentence was reduced due to the accused’s collaboration in clarifying the facts.

The Thai Prosecutor’s Office accused the Spaniard of the premeditated murder of Edwin Arrieta on August 2, 2023, his dismemberment and the theft of his passport. He was found guilty of all crimes.

