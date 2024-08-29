One of the most controversial cases of the past year was the murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta. The accused of the murder was Spanish chef Daniel Sancho and today, more than a year after the events, he was sentenced in Thailand.

Sancho listened to the reading of his sentence alongside his parents who were awaiting the final conviction of the murderer. At one point, there was speculation that, due to the seriousness of the crime, he could be sentenced to death. However, things changed as the judge in the case made known.

The details of Daniel Sancho’s life sentence

According to the judge of the Samui Provincial Court, where the now convicted man is being held, the death penalty had been considered in the case of the Spaniard. However, the sentence was reduced due to the accused’s collaboration in clarifying the facts and He was eventually sentenced to life imprisonment and compensation to the victim’s family.

Edwin Arrieta’s relatives, who were not present at the hearing, will receive compensation of around $119,000.

Daniel Sancho, visiting the crime scene. Photo:Screenshots from ‘And Now Sonsoles’. Share

The Thai Prosecutor’s Office accused the Spaniard of the premeditated murder of Edwin Arrieta on August 2, 2023, his dismemberment and the theft of his passport.He was found guilty of all crimes.

The prosecutor in the case, Jeerawat Sawatdichai, said he was “satisfied” that Sancho had been convicted on all three charges he brought during the trial, held last April in the same court.

In light of the ruling, the judge explained to the accused and his lawyers the possibility of filing two appeals: one before the Court of Appeal and another, later, to the Supreme Court in case they did not agree with the decision.

*With information from EFE