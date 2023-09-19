The case of Daniel Sancho continues to give something to talk about around the world, now he has suffered another severe setback in his situation, since the Spanish authorities have denied extradition to their country.



The request for Sancho was made by his lawyers, because Sancho attacked a young man in 2019 in an altercation in Madrid.

This situation before the Spanish justice system would be pending execution, however, the judge behind Sancho’s sentence stated that This can be fulfilled in another way than extradition.

According to the public ministry, “there are ‘alternative’ measures to extradition that would allow the trial to be held,” In addition, Sancho has always been available to the Court in all summonses received. regarding this case.

Likewise, the Prosecutor’s Office assured that this is not the time to request prison for the person involved and that it has not been required in any phase of the case.

According to the ‘Ser’ channel, the prosecutor in the case in Spain has two clear reasons for not allowing the extradition of Sancho to his country of origin, which would be, first, that this type of crime is not the cause of long intramural sentences, but rather that It is possible to resolve them by paying a fine.

The second has to do with Sancho’s willingness to attend to every request that the Prosecutor’s Office made to him while he remained in Spain with respect to this case, which is why the request for his extradition will not be made, since A request of this type would only be made when the offender fled to another country.

The Prosecutor’s Office is only requesting compensation for Sancho of 2,100 euros, about nine million Colombian pesos, for the victim.

What did Sancho do in 2019?

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the event occurred on November 9, 2019 around four in the morning.

Sancho was on José Abascal Street in Madrid, when at one point He decided to board a taxi, ignoring the line of people waiting for this means of transportation.

At that moment, his attitude was recriminated by a man who was in line and Sancho responded with punches to the comment, injuries that caused the victim to be incapacitated for several days and affected his teeth. because he lost his upper right incisor.

