Daniel Sancho is already officially detained for the death of surgeon Edwin Arrieta. The Spanish chef, who will go to court this Monday, has seen how a Thai court has approved the request of the Police to arrest him for the murder of the Colombian last Tuesday in a hotel on the island of Koh Phangan, in the southeast of the country . The DNA test of the human remains found inside a sack of fertilizer in a garbage container – and which belong to Arrieta Arteaga, the night of the murder – has been enough for the Koh Samui Provincial Court to approve the arrest warrant for the Spanish, as confirmed by General Surapong Thanomji, commissioner of the Provincial Police of the 8th Region.

Sancho has confessed that he wants to “collaborate in everything he can” and that the Thai police on Koh Phangan “are treating him very well.” In statements to Efe, he revealed that the agents guarding him took him to dinner at a restaurant on the island the day before and that was when he was able to speak on the phone with his family and friends. In a telephone conversation on Telecinco’s ‘El programa del verano’, Sancho stated that “I’m fine, the Police treat me very well. I am having dinner with them in the best hotel on the island. “That man (Edwin) had me prisoner and was threatening my entire family. If he didn’t do what he asked me… he told me that he already knew what Colombia was and what a man with 100 million dollars was capable of doing», he added.

Once he goes to court, Daniel Sancho will be accused of murder, concealment of the body and manipulation of the body by dismembering the victim’s body to hide his remains, which is aggravating the crime of murder that he himself has confessed. I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage, “the Spaniard confessed to his lawyers. «It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy the relationship with my girlfriend, he has forced me to do things that he would never have done, “added the 29-year-old cook. Also, when asked if he felt forced by the Thai police to plead guilty, Sancho replied: “I didn’t feel comfortable, but I didn’t feel forced either.” “I felt like I didn’t have any other choice either. They took DNA tests and that’s it. That’s it,” he added.

After his confession, Daniel Sancho made a reconstruction of the events explaining his version of what happened. The agents also transferred the Spaniard this Sunday to several of the places on the island where he was last week, before Arrieta’s disappearance and the subsequent macabre discovery of various parts of him in garbage bags. With this, they intend to build a chronology that can shed more light on what happened on Tuesday night after they both attended a full moon party, one of the most important and well-known events in Ko Pha Ngan and in which it is Known excessive alcohol and drug use.

Daniel Sancho denied everything at first, but several cuts and scratches that the Spaniard had caused the agents to become suspicious. Subsequently, Rodolfo Sancho’s son explained that after returning to the hotel after the party, the Colombian surgeon tried to have sex with Sancho – always according to his version – but he refused and after a struggle, Edwin fell to the ground and hit himself. , being unconscious. The Police believe that he could have died instantly as a result of the impact, so Sancho looked for a way to dispose of the corpse, according to the investigators.

The Spaniard during the reconstruction of the events, in his hotel room escorted by the Police; Operators looking for the remains of the body in a landfill.



efe





For this reason, after allegedly dismembering the body into more than a dozen pieces, he divided them into various garbage bags and a travel bag to dispose of. He threw the garbage bags into a landfill, while the body parts that he put in the travel bag, including the head, he threw into the sea after buying a kayak.

The version does not finish convincing the Police



The Thai Police do not fully believe the version provided by the Spanish, as published by the ‘Bangkok Post’ citing Police Lieutenant General Surapong Thanomjit, provincial commissioner and one of those responsible for the investigation. The agents believe that the evidence that has been collected these days would show a certain preparation of the facts. They consider that the suspect was the one who invited the victim to go to the party and that the purchase of certain products used to clean the room, as well as the rest of the objects, are not explained.

According to Surapong Thanomjit, money and property could be counted as motives in the case. Sancho has assured that Arrieta threatened him and his family.

Life imprisonment or death penalty



After his confession, the Spaniard faces a complicated prison scenario, since Thailand is a country known for the harshness of its sentences, not only in terms of homicides, but also for drug trafficking and drug issues. In addition, the harsh living conditions in the prisons mean that the safety of the prisoners is not guaranteed while they are serving their sentence. Sancho could be sentenced to the death penalty or life imprisonment, since in addition to the murder charge, he faces the aggravating factors of concealing the body and handling it.

In fact, the Thai Penal Code states in its article 288 that homicide can be punished with imprisonment for between 15 and 20 years, life imprisonment or the death penalty.

This Monday Daniel Sancho has expressed his desire to be extradited to Spain and asked for support: «I want to return to Spain, move heaven and earth for that. Keep up the media coverage”, the Spanish cook pleaded in ‘El Programa del verano’.