The Spaniard Daniel Sancho, 29, has pleaded not guilty of the premeditated murder in Thailand of the plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta, although he has admitted to being guilty of having hidden or made parts of his victim’s body disappear, throwing them into the sea and into the trash. . The chef and public relations officer, imprisoned since August 7 for the death, dismemberment and disappearance of his Colombian friend, appeared this morning before the court on the island of Samui, where he assured that Arrieta’s death was due to an accident. The young man was assisted for the first time by a Spanish interpreter and was supported in the room by his father, the actor Rodolfo Sancho. Premeditation in this case is the key aggravating circumstance that can lead to a death penalty sentence for the accused.

Sancho appeared this morning after the hearing was postponed on October 26 due to the defendant’s request to have an in-person translation from Thai to Spanish and not to English, which happened today. The Spaniard denied this morning that he had premeditated the murder of the Colombian, perpetrated on the island of Phangan, as well as having made his victim’s passport disappear, two of the three charges against him. What he has pleaded guilty to is the third charge: concealing body parts.

The young Spaniard told the judge today that he wanted to dispense with the services of public defender Krit Sudthanom, who was assigned to him on October 26, when the accused appeared before the judge without a private lawyer. As the lawyer himself said this morning, Sancho requested a new lawyer, who will also be appointed by the court. The Spaniard did not have a lawyer in Thailand – where he can only be defended by a Thai one – since September 7, after the accused’s father dispensed with the services of Anan Chuayprabat due to “discrepancies in the defense.”

Rodolfo Sancho, this morning upon his arrival at the Koh Samui Provincial Court.

Rodolfo Sancho was present today at the hearing, in which prosecutor Jeerawat Sawatdichai read to the accused the accusations of premeditated murder, concealment of the body and destruction of other people’s documentation. The Thai lawyer who represents Edwin Arrieta’s family also went to court, after last Friday they announced that the victim’s relatives will appear at the trial against Daniel Sancho.

A new hearing will be held on November 27, in which both the prosecution and the defense will present their evidence in the process against the Spaniard. Sancho pleaded guilty to the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon, which carries the death penalty in Thailand, when he was brought to justice on August 7, following his confession two days earlier at the police station on the island of Phangan.

Sancho, whose case has had a huge impact in the Spanish press, has been in provisional detention in Samui prison since August 7, after being arrested two days earlier on the neighboring island of Phangan, after confessing to the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian surgeon, whose remains were scattered in garbage containers on the island and in the sea.

Thailand’s Penal Code provides for the death penalty for crimes such as premeditated murder (the very charge that has been rejected today), but, if handed down, this is usually later commuted to life imprisonment. On the other hand, the confession and cooperation of the accused can help significantly reduce the sentence, as the judge himself reminded Sancho on August 7, when he was brought to justice. The Police delivered their report to the Prosecutor’s Office on October 3, after two months of investigating the alleged crime, which took place on August 2 in Phangan.