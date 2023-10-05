Two months have passed since the news of the murder in Thailand of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta at the hands of Spanish chef Daniel Sancho. Since then, justice has tried to prosecute him for a premeditated crime.

Last August, the Spaniard was taken to a prison located in Koh Phangan and it is expected that his sentence will be known by the beginning of 2024.

One of Daniel Sancho’s first lawyers, Khun Anan, who resigned after the case became media, spoke to the Spanish media and gave strong statements about what would be Sancho’s fate.

According to the Thai lawyer, he advised Daniel Sancho to collaborate with justice and thus be able to reduce his sentence as much as possible, but things changed after the family decided to change him for the lawyer Marcos García Montes.

Daniel Jerónimo Sancho Bronchalo (C), alleged murderer, is escorted by Thai police officers.

Khun Anan told Semana España: “If they do not change their legal strategy, he will be sentenced to the death penalty no matter what.” In the same way, the lawyer has clarified that Sancho’s family has received several offers from other jurists who They can take the case, but that the decision to drop it was his and not due to other factors.

The lawyer added that: “I warned him that if he insisted on falsifying reality to the judge, he would be in the red zone,” because, according to his statements, the Spaniard began to give “absurd excuses.”

According to Khun Anan, after Sancho gave contrary versions to the judge, he will be more affected and will have an “inevitable disaster on the day of trial.”

Finally, the Thai lawyer said that he issued a warning about what Marcos García Montes, a Spanish jurist, was suggesting to him about altering the evidence to seek benefits from justice.

”The only concern I have now is that Daniel ends up in the hands of someone whose strategy could lead to capital punishment,” he concluded.

