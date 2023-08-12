the young spanish daniel sancho “It is at the top of the Penal Code”, according to Khun Panikorn, Thai State Attorney, after the murder of the Colombian doctor. Edwin Arrietawho had traveled to that country on vacation.

(Also: Rodolfo Sancho, father of the confessed murderer of the doctor, would have apologized to the family).

Daniel Sancho confessed to the murder of the plastic surgeon and was transferred to a prison in Thailand while the judicial process that could last until 2024 begins. The authorities accuse the young man of the crimes of premeditated murder and concealment of evidence.

Prosecutor Panikorn revealed that this case is very particular and could lead Sancho to receive the maximum sentence established by Thailand. Of course, they are still collecting evidence, so the trial would only be within the next six months.

(Read: The inconsistencies in the statements of Daniel Sancho, the murderer of Edwin Arrieta).

“If it were that a Thai had killed a Thai, it would be normal news. Here is a murder and dismemberment,” he said for the Spanish program Public mirror.

According to the prosecutor, if the young man helps in the trial, the sentence could perhaps be reduced: “It is at the top of the Penal Code, on the death penalty. If you have confessed to collaborate so that there is evidence, but you hinder the investigation, the sentence will not be lowered. If he cooperates 100%, he can reach life imprisonment, but it depends on the evidence of the investigation.”

Daniel Sancho confessed to having murdered the doctor Edwin Arrieta. Photo: EFE/Twitter Edwin Arrieta

When asked about a possible negotiation so that Sancho, in case of being sentenced to prison, will serve his sentence in Spain, Panikorn made it clear that “there are no possibilities.”

“If he has committed the crime on Thai land, he has to accept and serve the sentence there,” he said for the Spanish program.

What the prosecutor said agrees with what was anticipated by the Thai press. The newspaper Thai Examiner He stressed that it is “very likely” that the Spanish chef will be sentenced to death.

(Also: The violent and outrageous trills of Daniel Sancho, murderer of the Colombian doctor).

“The last execution in Thailand was in June 2018, when 26-year-old Theerasak Longji was executed by lethal injection at Bang Kwang Central Prison for murder while stealing a mobile phone,” the outlet reported.

Family of doctor Edwin Arrieta disagrees with the death penalty

“I am fighting for justice to be done in my brother’s case, because the person who was killed was not an animal. I don’t think someone is capable of picking up a cockroach to tear off its legs one by one, I don’t do that. nobody does,” said Darling Arrieta for EL TIEMPO.

(Keep reading: ‘He has to pay with prison, but not with the death penalty’: Edwin Arrieta’s family).

The Colombian’s family has reiterated that he was on vacation, as he was passionate about travel. He even made plans with his friends from Mexico or Spain. Of course, they did not know that he knew the aforementioned murderer.

Darling Arrieta, sister of Edwin Arrieta. See also US government extends deadline for debt ceiling deal Photo: EFE/ Sandra Marquez

“Let this man pay for what he did to my brother, but let it be in Thailand, or even in Colombia, because they can’t send him home to Spain,” the sister assured this newspaper.

Mrs. Arrieta insisted that Daniel Sancho should be sentenced, “but not with the death penalty.”

The Thai penal code provides for the maximum death sentence for crimes of murder, although, if issued, this is usually later commuted to life imprisonment.

Daniel Sancho’s legal team explained to the EFE news agency that the Spanish’s collaboration with the process could speed up the police investigation and the start of the trial.

You can also read:

– Why did the doctor Edwin Arrieta take 80 thousand dollars to Thailand? Sister clarifies.

– Rodolfo Sancho, father of the confessed murderer of the doctor, would have apologized to the family.

– The requests made by Daniel Sancho, the confessed murderer of Edwin Arrieta, from prison.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE