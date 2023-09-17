Daniel Sancho is awaiting sentencing in Thailand. The young Spanish chef, confessed murderer of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, could receive a harsh sentence in the coming months for the events that have unleashed a wave of indignation among different citizens of the world.

In the case of Sancho, during the last hours, the revelations that Darlin Arrieta, Edwin’s sister, gave in her first interview with Spanish television were echoed. The woman, among other things, shared the message that the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, Daniel’s father, sent him just a few hours after the crime occurred.

“It is obvious, (Daniel Sancho) had some type of psychotic break or that he had some mental illness that had never surfaced. But, without a doubt, there is no excuse or forgiveness for what he has done,” Rodolfo Sancho told Darlin Arrieta in the unpublished letter.

And this Sunday, the Spanish network ‘La Sexta’ emphasized a fact that some close to the case did not expect: the collapse of Daniel Sancho.

Video: Daniel Sancho collapsed

Daniel Sancho, visiting the crime scene. Photo: Screenshots of 'And now Sonsoles'.

This week, it was news the return of Daniel Sancho to the place where he would have murdered Edwin Arrietato reconstruct what happened.

“I turned the hot water on full, so the blood wouldn’t clot and stick.”says the confessed murderer in English, to the translator who accompanies him, as seen in the video of the moment.

Around him, several Thai Police officers take notes, help with the recreation and listen to the story.

As seen in the video, Sancho, cynically, shows the Police how he dragged Arrieta’s body towards the showerwhere he turned on the hot water tap and then left the body on the ground, brought several bags of garbage and, later, a saw and a machete.

“I brought the saw and a machete. I grabbed them, brought them here (the bathroom), and then I turned the body,” he specifies, while one of the police officers follows his instructions.

After this, Sancho says that he had turned him face down and, with a knife, began to cut off his limbs.

“I was there and I started putting it in bags, but in black bags. I didn’t look at what I put in each bag. Edwin’s money was in his backpack,” says Sancho.

Then, When they ask him if he ever put the remains in the refrigerator, Sancho collapses.

In the video of the moment you can see that they ask him to breathe a little.

“Let’s let him rest, let’s not pressure him…” says one of the agents present when he sees the collapse of the confessed murderer.

Step followed, Sancho loses his cool and leaves the place.

The photos that few knew of Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta



Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta. Photo: Instagram: @danisanchobanus / Instagram: @dredwinarrietacirujanoplastico

From the beginning it has been said that Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho met on Instagram during 2022. The rapprochement was such that Arrieta traveled to Spain on several occasions and was seen chatting with the son of the renowned Spanish actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo.

An image, revealed by the Spanish program Mañaneros, on the TVE channel, shows them smiling in a bar on a beach in Marbella (Spain). According to the leak, it is the first photo “in which they are seen together and alone.” The doctor shared it with his friends in Montería, Colombia.

On another occasion, Zamira, a friend of Arrieta, had seen them having dinner in Spain, prior to the atrocious crime. The doctor uploaded an image to his Instagram account in which he appeared with several friends, including the confessed murderer.

Zamira wrote a message to Arrieta and a few seconds later he made a video call to introduce the people he was with. Coincidentally, the woman is a chef like Sancho, so that was a reason for them to exchange more words. Even, The young Spaniard promised her that when she traveled to Spain he would cook for her.

“It seems incredible to me that I had a conversation with him. At no time could it cross my mind that that person was going to do that,” said the woman for the digital channel ‘Triun Arts’.

