A new hearing in the trial against Daniel Sancho, the Spaniard who murdered and dismembered the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta in Thailand, It took place on November 27which was carried out behind closed doors.

The so-called ‘chef’ has a new lawyer, since days ago he had stated that he felt unsatisfied with his defense, due to his behavior, which is why they had to assign him another professional to be in charge of his defense.

The new lawyer is Aprichat Srinuel, who is already taking over the case, but it was precisely he who has requested a postponement of the next trial date to be able to learn more about the case.

Srinuel must prepare the material that will allow him to continue with the defense of the Spanish ‘chef’, which according to close sources is quite a bit of evidence that he has in his possession.

With this evidence, Sancho’s new attorney seeks to demonstrate that the murder was not premeditated, which is why the Spaniard could be sentenced to the death penalty.

The new option that the lawyer who is defending him has is to argue that the murder was an accident and not a planned action on the part of Sancho.

Thai authorities have stated that Sancho is not only being accused of the murder of the surgeon, but also of destruction of other people’s documentation and disappearance of various parts of the victim’s body.

The lawyer has requested the postponement of the next trial date to December 12 and thus prepare the defense of the ‘chef’ and prove that everything that happened was an accident after having a fight with Arrieta.

The parents of the accused, Silvia Bronchalo and Rodolfo Sancho, have been able to attend the trial, each on their own and evidencing the distance between the two; however, what they have shown is that they will be supporting their son until the end.

On the other hand, the family of the victim, Edwin Arrieta, has a group of Asian lawyers who will ensure that justice does the same with the murderer of their relative, that is, that he acts in accordance with the law of that country and is Give him a sentence that somehow alleviates the pain of having lost the surgeon who supported them.

This is how Edwin Arrieta was murdered at the hands of Daniel Sancho, in Thailand

