More than seven days have passed since the tragic murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta. The Spanish daniel sanchohas admitted responsibility for the incident and is currently in pretrial detention awaiting trial.

According to his statement, Sancho would have committed the crime and subsequently dismembered Arrieta’s body and threw the remains into the sea.

File photo of Daniel Sancho murderer of Colombian doctor Photo: EFE/EPA/SOMKEAT RUKSAMAN

Sancho He also admitted having sexual encounters with the victim and having received loans of up to 10,000 euros from Arrieta, supposedly intended to finance a restaurant in Spain.

An acquaintance of Sancho’s suggested to the magazine Week that the relationship between the two could be more complex than you think, suggesting a possible deeper financial motivation behind the crime.

According to this person close to Sanchobetween arrieta and he could have had a financial dispute “with significant sums involved.” “We are not talking about small figures, like the 10,000 euros mentioned by Daniel. We are referring to considerable amounts,” details the informant, who has had a long relationship with Arrieta’s confessed murderer since childhood.

Up to now, seven of the fifteen parts in which Arrieta’s body was dismembered have been found, according to what Sancho revealed during the interrogations, showing a willingness to cooperate fully with Justice. This collaboration could accelerate the progress of the police investigation and the start of the judicial process According to information from The vanguard.

