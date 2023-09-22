The family of Edwin Arrieta, victim of the homicide in Thailand at the hands of Daniel Sancho last August, has chosen the law firms of Adriana Behaine Pacheco and Ospina Abogados, based in Madrid, to provide legal advice in both Colombia and Spain. The family made this announcement through an official statement.

Despite Sancho’s denial, Thai police believe it was a planned murder and are considering seeking the death penalty.

However, this sentence could be reduced to life imprisonment if the defendant cooperates during the trial. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has hired a legal team in Spain.

Daniel Sancho confessed to murdering the doctor Edwin Arrieta.

According to information from La Vanguardia, the family of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga selected the lawyers Juan Gonzalo Ospina Serrano, Juan Antonio García Jabaloy and Beatriz Uriarte Arreba as their legal representatives through a legalized letter of assignment.

Besides, They have a clear intention to seek rigorous application of the law and to collaborate closely with the Prosecutor’s Office to coordinate the proposed sentences. This involves carrying out part of the defense from the place of origin of the alleged murderer, Daniel Sancho.

The legal team, made up of the aforementioned professionals, It will be organized as an interdisciplinary team to safeguard the judicial interests of the family. A lawyer expert in the criminal laws of Thailand will collaborate from that country.

Daniel Sancho murderer of Colombian doctor Photo: EFE/EPA/SOMKEAT RUKSAMAN

Soon, Edwin Arrieta’s family will hold a joint press conference with their legal representatives to make a public statement.

Instructions regarding admission to the press conference will be provided in a separate statement.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL