There are only a few days left until the sentence of Daniel Sancho after being accused of premeditated murder against the Colombian doctor Edwin ArrietaThe alleged murderer then broke his silence on the eve of the trial in Thailand.

Sancho said he felt ‘calm and optimistic’‘ in the face of what awaits him. He also said that he does not believe that he will be sentenced to death.

Spaniard Daniel Sancho, who awaits sentencing on August 29, said he was “prepared for the best and the worst” in reference to his alleged innocence after Arrieta’s death last year. August 2, 2023.

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho. Photo:Private file/EFE Share

‘It was clear that it was an accident,’ said Sancho.

Sancho, in dialogue with EFE, was optimistic and rejected the idea that he be dictated death warranta possibility that may arise due to the seriousness of the crimes of which he is accused.

He also explained that, according to him, during the trial “it became clear that it was an accident,” arguing that his defense presented sufficient evidence to prove that the death of the Colombian It was caused by a fight.

“Sancho, 30, made these statements during a visit to the prison and the conversation took place through a glass and a telephone without being able to record or take notes,” EFE explained about the conversation.

On the other hand, Sancho pointed out that he has been ‘concentrating and preparing for the process for a long time’: “Until the trial he was a man with a mission“.

For now, it is expected that during the reading of the sentence the judge will offer the parties a period of time to decide whether they are going to appeal, a period during which Sancho must remain in the Samui prison, where he was admitted. August 7, 2023.

Daniel Sancho will be sentenced on August 29. Photo:EFE Agency Share

Another fact that has come to light and has generated controversy is the possible financial aid that the Spanish government could give to Sancho in the event of being sentenced to prison in Thailand.

The man could receive financial aid of up to 150 euros per monthwhich would be equivalent, in Colombian pesos, to the approximate figure of: $675,079. This amount of money could only be used in the prison store to purchase basic products.

Vanessa Perez

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS