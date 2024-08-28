ANDThis Thursday, August 29, the final sentence of Daniel Sancho will be readalleged murderer of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta who was murdered and dismembered on August 2, 2023 in Thailand.

After the long process and investigation that has been carried out for more than a year, Sancho would be dedicating himself to write a bookwhile he is being held in Koh Samui prison.

According to the Spanish news and investigation portal Iberian Press, Sources close to the Spaniard would have confirmed that The man has written about 80 pagesin which he tells his story, the relationship he had with the victim and what is said to have happened in the bungalow on Ko Pha Ngan.

It is presumed that the accused would write about Arrietawho, according to Daniel Sancho, died after hitting his head on one of the bathroom furniture following a heated argument with him.

The story began to be written by the alleged murderer after he read the summaries of his own case from beginning to end118/2566, which encouraged him to actively participate in the trial that took place from April 9 to May 2.

It was also learned that the manuscript could contain the experience that the cook has had during these twelve months in prisonThere is also talk of a television series.

According to those close to the accused, The man has read around 70 books over the past few months.some of these have been taken from the small prison library and others have been sent from Spain by his paternal grandmother, with whom he maintains a very close relationship, according to the Spanish media The Newspaper.

Alleged leak of the verdict in the Daniel Sancho case

The alleged leak would have been made by the Thai Metapon Suwancharenthe prosecutor in charge of the case, when he apparently wrote a reflection on his website in which he mentioned the final decision in the case of doctor Edwin Arrieta.

In the document he began to mention that, finally, they had managed to prove to the court “that the accused had planned the murder and tried to cover it up by dismembering the body”; however, the causes of the events could not be known, since Not all parts of the victim’s body could be recovered.

