In recent days there has been speculation about the possible departure of Santiago Banos of the sports presidency of Club América and surely the majority of the Azulcremas fans are happy with the news.
And it is that, although the Eagles come from a very good last tournament where they were leaders of the classification and reached the semifinals, it is worth remembering the Via Crucis at the beginning of the year where the hiring of reinforcements for the Clausura 2022 and the dessert the team ended up having a lousy start to the tournament.
What led to the dismissal of santiago solari and that the team will row against the current in search of saving the contest.
Likewise, it is necessary to take into account the frustrated signings that the capital team came to have as Pablo Solarias well as contracts that did not give as the case of Jorge Mere Y Juan Otero and where a lot of money was invested.
With this context and background, coupled with the fact that the team has not even been able to reach a final in the last three years since the 2019 Opening, the institution could use a change in the sports presidential.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The vast majority of azulcremas fans have asked for the departure of their position Santiago Banos And this opportunity could be the best for a new manager to finally leave the vacancy and what better than the historic one.Russian‘ who is openly a passionate Americanist follower who knows the institution very well, having been part of it as a footballer and as a technical director.
And although his time as coach is not very well remembered, it must be taken into account that it was in a difficult stage for the Eagles and it was one of his few positions in the leadership.
Since then, he has practically made a career of more than 10 years in the media and has served as an analyst in the network of Fox Sports where he showed his qualities in analysis and criticism, especially in the team of his loves: America.
For this reason, with the speculation about his possible arrival to take a new position in the Eagles, he would be very well received by the majority of fans who, although they know that he has no experience in the position, is usually very professional and even more so when he It is about the team he loves, so if he feels prepared to assume that response, he will do it in the best way to contribute to the team being crowned champion again.
It should be noted that so far they have only been rumors and although some sources have denied the possibility, it could not be ruled out for the not too distant future, however, we will have to wait for official information.
#Daniel #Ruso #Brailovsky #great #option #assume #sports #presidency #America
Leave a Reply