The Colombian pre-Olympic team This Friday they faced the Dominican Republic in a friendly match prior to the Pre-Olympic Championships that will be held in Venezuela.

The Millonarios midfielder was the protagonist in the match Daniel Ruizwho scored a great goal.

Ruiz started the friendly match played at the Romelio Martínez Stadium in Barranquilla as a substitute, but then entered the field in the 19th minute for Yani Quintero and made his mark with a great score.

Ruiz overflowed the right zone after recovering the ball after a rival error. He faced up, eluded the goalkeeper and scored.

Colombia has just beaten the same rival 3-2, in the most recent friendly duel before the trip, scheduled for next Tuesday.

PABLO ROMERO

Sports