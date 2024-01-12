You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Daniel Ruiz scores a goal with Colombia.
Daniel Ruiz scores a goal with Colombia.
The midfielder was present on the national team's scoreboard in a friendly.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian pre-Olympic team This Friday they faced the Dominican Republic in a friendly match prior to the Pre-Olympic Championships that will be held in Venezuela.
The Millonarios midfielder was the protagonist in the match Daniel Ruizwho scored a great goal.
Ruiz started the friendly match played at the Romelio Martínez Stadium in Barranquilla as a substitute, but then entered the field in the 19th minute for Yani Quintero and made his mark with a great score.
Ruiz overflowed the right zone after recovering the ball after a rival error. He faced up, eluded the goalkeeper and scored.
Colombia has just beaten the same rival 3-2, in the most recent friendly duel before the trip, scheduled for next Tuesday.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Daniel #Ruiz39s #great #goal #friendly #match #Colombian #preOlympic #team #video
Leave a Reply