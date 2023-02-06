Monday, February 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Daniel Ruiz: this is the offer for which he would leave Millonarios and go to Santos

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Junior vs. millionaires

Junior vs. millionaires. Celebration of Daniel Ruiz.

Photo:

Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

Junior vs. millionaires. Celebration of Daniel Ruiz.

Here, the details of the operation that would take foreign football behind the wheel.

daniel ruizthe talented creative midfielder who has been standing out in Millonarios after having been with Fortaleza for two years, could have his hours counted in the albiazul team.

‘Daniel Ruiz leaves Millionaires’

Junior vs. millionaires. Celebration of Daniel Ruiz

Photo:

Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

As announced this Monday by the journalist César Augusto Londoño, recognized for handling information within the leadership of Millonarios, the player would come on loan to Santos from Brazil.

See also  Berger: "I didn't sell the DTM to make it disappear, it will have a future"

“Daniel Ruiz (21) leaves Millonarios. He will go on loan to Santos from Brazil with a purchase option, in what would be the most important transaction in the history of Millonarios”Londoño commented on his Twitter account.

“Millionaires asked not to let the player go, but Santos accepted the conditions and Ruiz likes it,” he added.

(Be sure to read: Daniel Galán: the story behind the controversy over his absence from the Davis Cup).

EL TIEMPO learned from unofficial sources that the offer contemplates a one-year loan, with a charge that would be between 700 and 800 dollars.

The operation contemplates a purchase option that would be conditioned to the fulfillment of objectives that the Brazilian team would stipulate.

See also  Banchero, the strip of "fans" is interrupted. First success for the Lakers

Until now, they say, the offer remains under study, but it is not fully finalized.

Regarding the purchase option, the value that would be handled would be close to the 4 million dollars.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Daniel #Ruiz #offer #leave #Millonarios #Santos

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Skiing, Federica Brignone triumphs: gold in the combined in Meribel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result