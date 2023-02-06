Daniel Ruiz: this is the offer for which he would leave Millonarios and go to Santos

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency
Junior vs. millionaires. Celebration of Daniel Ruiz.
Here, the details of the operation that would take foreign football behind the wheel.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
daniel ruizthe talented creative midfielder who has been standing out in Millonarios after having been with Fortaleza for two years, could have his hours counted in the albiazul team.
‘Daniel Ruiz leaves Millionaires’
As announced this Monday by the journalist César Augusto Londoño, recognized for handling information within the leadership of Millonarios, the player would come on loan to Santos from Brazil.
“Daniel Ruiz (21) leaves Millonarios. He will go on loan to Santos from Brazil with a purchase option, in what would be the most important transaction in the history of Millonarios”Londoño commented on his Twitter account.
“Millionaires asked not to let the player go, but Santos accepted the conditions and Ruiz likes it,” he added.
(Be sure to read: Daniel Galán: the story behind the controversy over his absence from the Davis Cup).
Daniel Ruiz (21) leaves Millionaires. He will go on loan to @SantosFC of Brazil with a purchase option, in what would be the most important transaction in the history of @MillosFCoficial
Millionaires asked not to let the player go, but Santos accepted the conditions and Ruiz likes it
— Cesar Augusto Londoño (@cesaralo) February 6, 2023
EL TIEMPO learned from unofficial sources that the offer contemplates a one-year loan, with a charge that would be between 700 and 800 dollars.
The operation contemplates a purchase option that would be conditioned to the fulfillment of objectives that the Brazilian team would stipulate.
Until now, they say, the offer remains under study, but it is not fully finalized.
Regarding the purchase option, the value that would be handled would be close to the 4 million dollars.
