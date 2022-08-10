Daniel Ruiz is one of the benchmarks of Millonarios, a club in which he contributes to the creation of the game and imbalance on the pitch. The steering wheel is one of the ‘fixed’ ones from Gamero.

The Bogota team is the leader in the championship with 14 units, being one of the few clubs that remain undefeated in the League.

Ruiz has been linked, on multiple occasions, with foreign clubs. However, nothing has been released about his future.

Now, the player from Bogota is in the eyes of the fans for his statements about his past, present and future. Nacional, the team with the fans that have reacted the most.

(Be sure to read: Piqué can not enter Shakira’s house? The tense video picking up their children).

“I like to score a goal against Nacional”

Mackalister Silva and Daniel Ruiz celebrate the triumph of Millonarios.

The player spoke with ‘Caracol Radio’ about his desire to continue in Millonarios: “I think it has gone very well for me, the fans have also realized that and they have taken a love for me, you could say, and it is reciprocal. Very happy to be in Millonarios”.

He added about his medium and long-term vision: “First of all, I am focused on Millonarios, it is a dream and every soccer player wants to leave, but today is Millonarios, I am calm here, I am happy. It is step by step, wait, if a good proposal arrives for Millonarios and for me, it can be reviewed, for the moment I am happy in Millonarios”.

He also had the opportunity to remember when they did not accept him in Nacional, being Hernán Darío Herrera, who was in charge of the lower divisions at that time: “not literally, but yes”said.

Asked about the team he enjoyed marking the most, he said: “I like to score a goal against Nacional. It is always a different game, it is played differently. I quite like those games.”

More news

SPORTS

*With Soccer Network