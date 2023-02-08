Daniel Ruíz is compared to James Rodríguez in Brazil

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Junior vs. millionaires. Celebration of Daniel Ruiz.
Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency
The 21-year-old has already been welcomed on the team’s social networks.
The Colombian midfielder daniel ruiz was confirmed last Tuesday, February 7 as a new reinforcement of Santos from Brazil.
Ruiz, who was formed in Millonarios, a club where he stood out for his ball handling, his quality and precision in the passes and his goals, lbequeath to the Brazilian cast for this season.
The Santista club welcomed the young Colombian soccer player on their social networks.
After the news broke, in Globo Esporte, he described Daniel Ruiz with comments like: “The Colombian left winger, Daniel Ruiz, is Santos’ current target. The 21-year-old plays for Millonarios, from Colombia, and has already aroused the interest of other Brazilian soccer clubs.”
The player’s ability to hit hard from the edge of the area was also highlighted, it is considered one of the areas, “the 21-year-old, who also has a knack for finishing off free kicks“, they added.
However, one of the most surprising comments was in which he was compared to James Rodríguez: “Ruiz is a fast player, with the ability to make good passes and shots, as well as risk shots from outside the area.
The qualities produced comparisons with James Rodríguez, a Colombian star who He currently plays for Olympiacos, in Greece“.
For now, the player’s expectations are at a very high level and it is expected that his performance in Santos will be in line with the good comments he has received upon his arrival.
