Saturday, August 5, 2023
Daniel Ruiz ends his cycle in Santos and says goodbye to the club, does he return to Millonarios?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2023
in Sports
0
Daniel Ruiz ends his cycle in Santos and says goodbye to the club, does he return to Millonarios?

Daniel Ruiz

Daniel Ruiz has his future in the air

Photo:

Instagram: Daniel Ruiz

Daniel Ruiz has his future in the air

The steering wheel had a gray passage through Brazilian soccer.

the step of daniel ruiz for Brazil’s Santos left a bitter taste. Yes, it was, he played a few games, he gained some experience, but he couldn’t consolidate. Now, he ended his relationship with the Brazilian team and would return to Millonarios.

Daniel Ruíz, who was on loan at Santos in Brazil, terminated his contract because the coach was not going to take him into account.

Farewell to Ruiz

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The player himself issued a statement in which he thanks Santos, and confirms his departure from the team.

“I am very grateful to all the torcedores, teammates, leaders and professionals of the club for all the support during this period that I wore this shirt. Best wishes always“said the footballer.

What comes now is that the player and Millionaires must decide the future. The player wants to continue abroad, but if there is no good option, he would return to the blue team with which he has a contract.

If Millonarios decides to count on him, he has until 6 pm this Friday to register him with Dimayor. He would be the only reinforcement in the ambassador squad.

In Santos Ruiz he played 19 games and did not score any goals. The Colombian had a hard time adapting to the environment and the team and he was not going to have a better chance if he stayed.

SPORTS

More sports news

