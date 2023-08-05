Daniel Ruiz ends his cycle in Santos and says goodbye to the club, does he return to Millonarios?

the step of daniel ruiz for Brazil’s Santos left a bitter taste. Yes, it was, he played a few games, he gained some experience, but he couldn’t consolidate. Now, he ended his relationship with the Brazilian team and would return to Millonarios.

Daniel Ruíz, who was on loan at Santos in Brazil, terminated his contract because the coach was not going to take him into account.

Farewell to Ruiz

Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The player himself issued a statement in which he thanks Santos, and confirms his departure from the team.

“I am very grateful to all the torcedores, teammates, leaders and professionals of the club for all the support during this period that I wore this shirt. Best wishes always“said the footballer.

In Santos Ruiz he played 19 games and did not score any goals. The Colombian had a hard time adapting to the environment and the team and he was not going to have a better chance if he stayed.

After his fleeting passage through Brazil, where he could not demonstrate the best level that was seen in Millionaires, the directives of the ambassador team had to accelerate the reincorporation of the 22-year-old midfielder and the issue of documentation to register him in Dimayor was the key point to be able to take into account his jewel for this semester of the League.

Despite the fact that their hours were counted, Ruiz was finally signed up against Dimayor after receiving the transfer and in this way, the midfielder will be able to play for Alberto Gamero’s team.

SPORTS

More sports news