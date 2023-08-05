Saturday, August 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Daniel Ruiz ends his cycle in Santos and says goodbye to the club, does he return to Millonarios?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2023
in Sports
0
Daniel Ruiz ends his cycle in Santos and says goodbye to the club, does he return to Millonarios?

Close


Close

daniel ruiz

Daniel Ruiz has his future in the air

Photo:

Instagram: Daniel Ruiz

Daniel Ruiz has his future in the air

The steering wheel had a gray passage through Brazilian soccer.

the step of daniel ruiz for Brazil’s Santos left a bitter taste. Yes, it was, he played a few games, he gained some experience, but he couldn’t consolidate. Now, he ended his relationship with the Brazilian team and would return to Millonarios.

See also  The Holy Women shine next to the Vera Cruz in Cartagena

Daniel Ruíz, who was on loan at Santos in Brazil, terminated his contract because the coach was not going to take him into account.

Farewell to Ruiz

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The player himself issued a statement in which he thanks Santos, and confirms his departure from the team.

“I am very grateful to all the torcedores, teammates, leaders and professionals of the club for all the support during this period that I wore this shirt. Best wishes always“said the footballer.

In Santos Ruiz he played 19 games and did not score any goals. The Colombian had a hard time adapting to the environment and the team and he was not going to have a better chance if he stayed.

After his fleeting passage through Brazil, where he could not demonstrate the best level that was seen in Millionaires, the directives of the ambassador team had to accelerate the reincorporation of the 22-year-old midfielder and the issue of documentation to register him in Dimayor was the key point to be able to take into account his jewel for this semester of the League.

Despite the fact that their hours were counted, Ruiz was finally signed up against Dimayor after receiving the transfer and in this way, the midfielder will be able to play for Alberto Gamero’s team.

See also  Rafael Santos Borré: his career in an emotional video

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Daniel #Ruiz #ends #cycle #Santos #goodbye #club #return #Millonarios

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rosmorrechflot confirmed the receipt of a hole by the tanker “Sig” during the attack of the drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Rosmorrechflot confirmed the receipt of a hole by the tanker "Sig" during the attack of the drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result