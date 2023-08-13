Daniel Ruiz arrived to play: summoned in Millonarios to visit Jaguares

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Daniel Ruiz has his future in the air

Daniel Ruiz has his future in the air
They face each other this Sunday on date 5 of the League.
daniel ruiz he shone in Millionaires and that opened the doors of international football for him. After 102 games, 13 goals and 18 assists, the Bogota native left for Brazil at the beginning of the year to play for Santos.
However, his time at Pelé’s club was far from the expectations he had generated. He appeared in 19 games, but only played 644 minutes, did not score a goal and could only put on two assists.
Now, Ruiz is looking for revenge and wants another title, after winning the Copa Colombia last year. Millos plays this Sunday against Jaguares (6:20 pm, with Win+ signal) and the midfielder is summoned.
Some rumors linked him to a possible move to Nacional. Ruiz was always clear that if he came back, it was to dress in blue.
“Millionaires is the first option, it has always been like that. It is my home, I have been happy in Bogotá, I have been in contact with Professor Gamero and my colleagues. In the end it was all rumors, ”he said upon his arrival from Brazil.
He also highlighted the learning at Santos: “More maturity, a little more learning, it was a different kind of football.”
Ruiz lived the League title won by Millos as a fan: “It was a lot of happiness, I felt like one more. I think that for everything that was experienced, the process, what Gamero experienced, the final that was lost, the criticism, the boys achieved what everyone wanted, ”he pointed out.
For the 3 points in Jaraguay! Ⓜ️⚽️🔥
This is the group of players who are already traveling to Montería to face Jaguares tomorrow.
GO MILLIONAIRE! 💙🔝 pic.twitter.com/by5hotl8fL
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) August 12, 2023
