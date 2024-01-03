You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Daniel Ruiz
Competition for Falcao García?
Daniel Ruiz is one of the stars of Millionairesbut he will be absent at the start of the first tournament of the year, as he will be with the Colombia selection Sub-23 in the Pre-Olympic Tournament.
At the end of 2023, Ruiz was the bearer of news that shocked blue fans. At 23 years old he announced that he will be a father for the second time, his wife, Carolina RodriguezI would be expecting a girl.
What does Falcao have to do with it?
“This 2023 we can say goodbye in the happiest and most grateful way, being an even more complete family with our baby who will make us and Yuya even more happy with her company, today we are 4 members in this family that we have built, may God Let us see our girls grow with the infinite love as a couple that we have for each other, having Yuya has been the greatest blessing and we can't wait to give you the same love baby, we are looking forward to you,” the soccer player wrote.
The news generated a reaction among Millos fans, who referred to Ruiz following in the footsteps of Falcao garcia.
“We already understood Ruiz's performance,” or “Daniel wants to include Falcao… in children,” the networks read.
Daniel Ruiz wants to surpass Falcao. Not in goals but in children.
22 years old and already on his second.
Spooky.
— CésarLR (@cesarecolo76) January 2, 2024
