It seems that everything is fixed: Mexican striker Daniel Ríos would play the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX with Chivas de Guadalajara. The boards of the Sacred Flock and Charlotte FC would have reached an agreement for the transfer of the 27-year-old center forward. In this way, the rojiblancos will have one more option for their striker, one of the positions that generates the most doubts within the club.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivel, Daniel Armando Ríos will arrive at Chivas in exchange for three million dollars, plus there will be an extra bonus in case some clauses are met. The striker originally from Mexico City would sign a three-year contract with Guadalajara.
This report reveals that there is an agreement between all parties involved, including Major League Soccer (MLS), and that Ríos will travel to Mexico as soon as the US league releases his pass.
The footballer who emerged from the basic forces of Chivas de Guadalajara will come to compete for ownership in a team that has lacked the goal in recent seasons. Facing Clausura 2023, it seems that the rojiblanco team has many options for this site, but at the same time, it does not have a guaranteed striker.
Santiago Ormeño, who was left behind in Apertura 2022, will start the tournament as a starter. Ángel Zaldívar, who was the starting ‘nine’ last semester, will start the competition from the bench. It must be taken into account that José Juan Macías is expected to be ready to be active at some point in the tournament.
Likewise, the young Luis Puente has received minutes from Paunovic and will play a place. It is the same situation of Ronaldo Cisneros, who returned to Chivas after a period on loan at Atlanta United.
That is to say, Daniel Ríos will come to compete for a position in which there are, so far, five footballers. Will he be able to earn the coach’s trust and win minutes? We will see in the coming weeks.
