With Paunovic as permanent coach, Chivas is already working on changes within the squad. The coach has already given his list of names that he does not count on for 2024 and in reality it is not necessary to be a genius to conclude which players it is, there are several men who at least this semester practically did not even have minutes in of the playing field under the Serbian's management.
One of those players sent to oblivion by Paunovic was the center forward Daniel Ríos, who arrived at the club practically at the same time as the coach and initially had minutes, with a really poor performance that ended up sending him to the bench. In this second half of the year, Ríos did not add a large number of games, in 17 games and two league duels, the former MLS accumulated 67 minutes on the field of play, a poor performance that will naturally lead to the departure of the Mexican.
On Friday there was a meeting between Ríos and his legal team with the board of Fernando Hierro, in which the player was confirmed that he is not part of the coach's plans and that he must leave the club in this winter market something with which that the center forward agrees. In the same talk, it was concluded that his future will be within Liga MX or back to the MLS and the Verde Valle management stated that they will be accessible with the sale or loan offers they receive so as not to harm the '9' .
