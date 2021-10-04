Daniel Riolo has often criticized the passage of Bernard Tapie at the Olympique de Marseille. After the death of the Boss, the journalist nevertheless remained respectful and sober.

The tributes multiplied Sunday and again this Monday after the announcement of the death of Bernard Tapie by his family, as a result of cancer. They will continue throughout the week, especially in Marseille. The man left no one indifferent. Adored by some, hated by others. Daniel Riolo is part of the second category. The consultant has always used very harsh words to talk about the passage of Bernard Tapie to OM. “I couldn’t blame Bernard Tapie. It was not possible. To me, he represents everything football has to hunt and fight. Everything he has done in football is absolutely disgusting ”, had let go Daniel Riolo to Marseille football few years ago. A little later, when he called the “boss” ” ugly », Stéphane Tapie, Bernard’s son, attacked him violently. “Tell me you fat m…. by Daniel Riolo, come and tell me to my face. Pu … de mier .. “, had tweeted the son of the former strong man of OM. In the After Foot on RMC Sunday evening, Daniel Riolo still logically respected this painful moment for many people.

🎙 Daniel Riolo on the death of Bernard Tapie: “The moment requires that we lower our heads and think of those who love him. I think of the people who are touched by this disappearance.” #rmclive pic.twitter.com/MygokXsuXK – After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) October 3, 2021

“To be absolutely transparent, we talked about it with Gilbert Bribois, because we suspected that it was going to happen. Obviously, it was delicate because in two books, I think I said a lot of things about him and it would not be coherent for me to give myself to a hagiographic tribute. Now, it’s a man that’s dead. The moment requires that we lower our heads and think of those who love him, and who had emotion thanks to him. Today (Sunday), I saw Eric Di Meco very touched by the disappearance of Bernard Tapie. I love Eric and he loved Bernard Tapie so I think of the people who are touched by this disappearance. I don’t know if the family is going to be touched by all the condolences they are going to receive, I can add myself to this long list. Now everyone knows what I thought of the character and that I will not deliver a hagiographic tribute. I just respect his disappearance. As a Christian, a Catholic, I wish him to rest in peace, because that is what we do in such cases ”, confided Daniel Riolo.