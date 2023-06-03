The experience of Daniel Ricciardo at the wheel of the McLaren she was anything but unforgettable, so much so that she was retired (perhaps temporarily) from Formula One. His experience with the Woking team was so negative that the Australian driver is trying to get rid of any trace of this phase of his past. As? By selling yours McLaren 720S Spider.

Six-figure price

The open-air sports car of the British brand was in fact put on sale through McLaren New Forest in the UK and has an asking price of £217,450, the equivalent of over 250,000 euros. Ricciardo drove the car throughout the 2022 seasonbut it is not clear whether at the time he decided to buy it at his own expense or if it was given to him by the parent company.

Design and equipment

It doesn’t matter, what matters is that the car is naturally in excellent condition and is ready to be pushed to the limit on the road again. Aesthetically speaking, this McLaren 720S Spider has a livery finished in the same colour Lantana Purple. Rounding out the design overview are a set of 19″ front and 20″ rear wheels in gunmetal gray styling, paired with bright yellow brake calipers. The standard equipment of the car has been enriched by several optional packagesfor example the Performance Plus Pack, the Convenience Pack, the Exterior Carbon Fiber Upgrade Pack 1 and the Interior Carbon Fiber Pack 3.

Mileage and engine

It should be noted that this example of the British house’s open-air sports car still benefits from 12 months warranty of the manufacturer, and has been driven to date for just 10,861 kilometres. The engine is still the same, a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 capable of releasing 710 HP of overall power and delivering 770 Nm of maximum torque. In short, a great opportunity that Daniel Ricciardo’s fans certainly won’t want to miss.