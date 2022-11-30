Max Verstappen will be allowed to work with former teammate and soulmate Daniel Ricciardo next year. The Australian is back with Red Bull Racing after a trip to Renault and McLaren. Next year Ricciardo will do some marketing and sim work for Red Bull and he is happy about that. He did not want to have a permanent seat next year, not even with a top team.

That tells the cheerful winegrower in the F1 podcast Beyond the Grid. In the past, there was even talk of a possible transfer from Ricciardo to Ferrari. “There have been a number of times where I [aan Ferrari] was linked,” says Ricciardo. For 2023, Haas F1 boss Günther Steiner wanted to attract Ricciardo, but the Australian did not agree.

Ricciardo is done with competition

“Günther said he tried to reach me and everything. After three races in a row after the summer break, it became more and more clear to me that it wasn’t about what phone call I was going to get. It was about realizing that I just don’t want to compete next year,” says Ricciardo.

He wouldn’t have done that if Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull had called. ‘Somehow I’m glad that, let’s say, a top team didn’t call. You then get a situation in which you think: “oh, now I have to draw”, but deep down there was already some distance growing [met de F1]’, says the driver with a slight laugh. Yet Ricciardo’s racing fire has not yet been extinguished.

“I think I want to come back to the grid, but time will tell. It’s my decision if I want to go back, which doesn’t mean I can just claim a seat. […] There is still a flame, that’s why I didn’t leave completely,” says Ricciardo. What else will he do besides his work for Red Bull? ‘Party like there’s no tomorrow, I’m going to be a full-time disco dancer’, concludes the party animal.