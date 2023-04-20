The reasons why F1 will never race at the Nürburgring Nordschleife again? The tarmac is too bumpy, the tires of F1 cars can’t handle it and we don’t even have to mention safety. Fortunately, an F1 car is allowed to do a lap on the Groene Hel every so often. This time Daniel Ricciardo is the chosen one to drive an F1 car at the Nürburgring.

Nick Heidfeld came into action in 2007 with a BMW Sauber and in 2013 Michael Schumacher stormed the nearly 21 kilometer long circuit with a Mercedes F1 car. So this year the reserve driver and part-time winegrower Daniel Ricciardo. There is a good chance that Red Bull will once again pull the old RB7 with contemporary stickers out of the shed for this. This 2011 championship car has a 2.4-liter V8 engine and now serves as a promotional box for this kind of thing.

Red Bull Formula Nurburgring

Ricciardo’s demo run is set to take place over the weekend of the Nürburgring 12 Hours on September 9. Red Bull has its own event on that day called Formula Nürburgring. In addition to Ricciardo and his F1 car, there are also demos at the Nürburgring of drifters and cars from NASCAR. Tickets are available at the website of the Nürburgring.

For the day on which Ricciardo comes, you will lose 39 euros (29 euros for children up to 14 years). If you also join us on Sunday, you pay 59 euros (29 euros for children up to 14 years). During this weekend you have access to various places next to the track, but you can also take a look at the pit lane, paddock and on the starting grid. Unfortunately, driving yourself is not allowed. For that you will have to wait for the days when there is Touristenfahrten.