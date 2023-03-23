Now that he no longer starts in Formula 1, he will give it a try on two wheels…

I don’t know about you, but yours truly misses Daniel Ricciardo on the Formula 1 grid. Although he hasn’t put a dent in a packet of butter in recent years, it was always nice when he appeared at the start.

Or rather, when he was interviewed. because no matter how hard he drove, he always kept smiling. And at his new plan, you might also laugh. Just because it’s fun for him. Daniel Ricciardo is going to try it on two wheels.

No, not immediately in Moto GP, he will enjoy motocross.

Ricciardo is going to try it on two wheels

That is a hobby of the Honey Badger and he now has time for that, says RacingNews365. Roughly translated, he says about crossing:

People may think I’m joking, but I really want to get better and better. I’ve always enjoyed motorcycles, but never really got to ride much because the time wasn’t there. But I like to learn new skills and I think that drive for excellence that I’m used to, I can put into this hobby too. I promise you this is the greatest fun you can have on two wheels. Riding with friends, jumping and being in nature.” Thus Daniel Ricciardo, who hopes for war between Max and Checo

Will Daniel drive in F1 again next year?

Although Daniel Ricciardo is not currently driving in F1, he is under contract. And at Red Bull. He is the third driver there, behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. And the contract of the latter expires after next season. Though it might be sooner.

Max and Checo haven’t been on each other since Monaco last year and especially after the last Grand Prix. There is a nasty tension and that was -almost- never the case when Ricciardo was still Max’s teammate.

So if I were Daniel I’d leave that dirt bike for what it is and make you come to the Red Bull motorhome. Have a nice firing between those two and before you know it you’ll be behind the wheel again!

You’re welcome, we’re happy to give tips!

