34-year-old honey badger Daniel Ricciardo says he is a hungry young man.

After years of poverty in the junior program, Red Bull suddenly has some decisions to make. Tsunoda has shown himself to be just good enough for an F1 seat and now Liam Lawson is also joining us. The talent from New Zealand who had not wanted to break through for years was thrown into the deep end after Ricciardo’s injury. Although he had already been passed over twice (first by de Vries and then by Ricciardo himself), he fulfilled his duties with verve. Meanwhile, Eddie Jordan is already calling for him to be put at Red Bull instead of Sergio Perez.

But instead, Lawson doesn’t have an F1 seat at all until 2024. And it looks like that won’t just happen. Everything is actually fixed on paper. The only reason why the second seat at Williams is not considered filled is because Sargeant has been making a huge splash lately. But even if the American has to make way, Mick Schumacher with his Mercedes link is probably the more suitable successor. Although Lawson has been Albon’s teammate in the DTM for a year and defeated the British Thai…

The reason that there is no progression is because of Perez, but also because of Ricciardo. For some positions, at the age of 34 you can still be seen as a young talent. Presidential candidate or something. But certainly by modern F1 standards, you are usually closer to the end than to the beginning of your career. So it is a bit strange that Ricciardo has also received a contract with Alpha Tauri for next year, based on the two races he has completed so far this year.

However, that does not matter for RIC himself and the many fans of the Australian. And yes, if you get the chance you shouldn’t blame him for taking it. Yet Daniel also seems to be somewhat aware of the strange situation. At first glance, he looks just as at home at Alpha Tauri as Marco B. does at a War Child meeting. However, he cares a unique spin:

Very excited to be with a contract on the grid for next year. This time a year ago, I was honestly unsure about really just what I wanted. I wasn’t sure. Obviously, I’d never thought about…My whole life has been racing and I’ve put everything into it, so you’re not really sure, okay, when is that time going to come where ‘maybe it is time for a change ?’. The first part of this year, I learned a lot about myself, and I think what I want and how I want to go about my career moving forward. It really reignited me and gave me that second wind that I was hoping for – but wasn’t forcing. So now that I’ve got that and have something confirmed for next year, I’m a very, very hungry young man again. Daniel Ricciardo has undergone a rejuvenation treatment

Look, Ricciardo is just a young Alpha Tauri dog like any other. He is only 34 years old. And his bones heal a little slower, apparently. Anyway, is age really just a number? Will Alonso continue until the right retirement age? Will Max Verstappen become world champion more than 20 times? Let us know in the comments!

