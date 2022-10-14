Robbie Coltrane, whose acting career spanned everything from “Bond” movies to “Cracker” to “Harry Potter,” has died at age 72. Daniel Radcliffe paid a heartfelt tribute to the star who played Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid.

Robbie Coltrane played Hagrid for 10 years in all eight “Harry Potter” films, which had a special cast reunion earlier this year. Photo: Composite/HBO Max/Warner Bros.

Daniel Radcliffe and his moving tribute to Robbie Coltrane

Daniel Radcliffe has spoken out after the death of his friend Robbie Coltrane calling the late actor “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met and he used to make us laugh constantly as kids on set. I have particularly fond memories of him.” Radcliffe said in an interview obtained by Deadline.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to meet and work with him, and very sad that he passed away. He was an amazing actor and a lovely man. ”, he added.

‘Harry Potter’ producer recalls ‘special’ scene with Daniel Radcliffe and Robbie Coltrane

David Heyman, who was a producer on all eight “Harry Potter” movies, witnessed many unforgettable moments, both on and off screen. In an interview for Empire Magazine, he recalled a ‘special’ scene with Daniel Radcliffe and Robbie Coltrane.

“I will never forget being on set that first day filming the last scene of ‘Philosopher’s Stone,’ where Hagrid and Harry say goodbye at Hogsmeade train station. Dan (Radcliffe) was wearing these contacts so his eyes turned green and he had an allergic reaction to them.” Heyman revealed.