A piece of news that is not new in the entertainment world is the controversy it caused JK Rowlingauthor of the books Harry Potter, The same one who made unfavorable comments towards transgender people. This led some of the actors who participated in the films to be against him, as they did not want their comments to be interpreted as being the “voice of all”.

This led to the same main actor of the saga, Daniel Radcliffe, to mention that he does not agree with the English writer’s comments, so since then he has already treated her cordially. And now in a new interview he mentions that he had this clash of ideals seeing all the people in this minority not getting much support.

Here his comment:

The reason I felt like I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since I finished ‘Potter,’ I’ve met a lot of queer and trans kids and youth who had a lot of identification. And seeing them hurt that day, I thought I wanted them to know that not everyone in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.

Radcliffe refers to an open letter he wrote in June 2020 , in which he clearly and definitively expresses his unwavering support for transgender people. The letter was posted on the website of The Trevor Projectan organization that runs the world’s largest suicide prevention hotline for young people LGBTQ+. Radcliffe has been an outspoken supporter of The Trevor Project since 2010.

For that reason, the actor could not defend the author regarding the comments on social networks. Since this would go against the ideals that he seeks to safeguard.

Via: indiewire

Publisher’s note: Surely it was difficult for Radcliffe to write the letter, since he was very fond of the lady, who created the franchise that was partly the reason he catapulted to fame. However, here he could apply the question of separating the author from the work.