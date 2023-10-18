













Daniel Radcliffe denies that he is training to be the new Wolverine of the MCU | TierraGamer









That is why he himself decided to deny it and that was during a lie detector test that he decided to undergo. Vanity Fair was the one that asked him questions using this device and shared a video.

The first thing Radcliffe was asked is if he was exercising for no reason. The actor replied ‘No. Yeah!’ and then he couldn’t help but laugh.

We recommend: Deadpool 3 will bring back one of Wolverine’s best villains.

Then this artist commented ‘I became a fan because I’m obsessive and I want… you’ve seen my parents, they’re like crazy people who exercise’.

To the above, the Harry Potter artist added ‘so that just went over my head… but no, not Wolverine. Flattered, but no’. At least that’s how she justified it.

Fountain: Miracle Workers (TBS).

So Daniel Radcliffe points out that he is exercising on his own imitating his parents and not because he needs to train to play Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The fact is that despite what this actor stated, many surely think that he could play this X-Men.

There are those who say that the rumors increased when he appeared shirtless at the end of the fourth season of Miracle Workers.

Likewise, there is another rumor that Radcliffe will appear in a secret role in Deadpool 3where Hugh Jackman is precisely back as Logan aka Wolverine.

Fountain: Deadpool 3 (Marvel Studios).

The source of this detail is tipster Daniel Richtman, so it could be true. But at the moment the third Deadpool movie is on hold along with all of Hollywood because the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike continues and negotiations are at a standstill.

Apart from Wolverine we have more film information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)