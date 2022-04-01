Daniel Radcliffe, who gave life to the wizard Harry Potter, preferred to remain silent about the blow he gave him Will Smith to Chris Rock at the last Oscar gala. The only thing he said about it was that he was already “very bored” with so many opinions about the event.

What he said Radcliffe was: “I’m so bored of hearing people’s opinions on it that I just don’t want to be another opinion added to it.” That was answered by the actor during an interview with the British program “Good Morning Britain”.

After that, he added that he had already been sitting at another awards ceremony where he was also the victim of the host’s jokes. “When you’re a kid, you’re never quite sure if the joke is on you or if you’re the butt of the joke… So you kind of have a way of saying, ‘I’ll keep smiling and laughing, and maybe it’ll be over soon,'” declared.

Susanna Reid and Ben Shephardthe drivers of “good morning britain”, They took the opportunity to ask Daniel Radcliffe about the rumor that arose around being the possible replacement for Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Given this, he replied: “They keep asking me about it and I always try to say: ‘No, it’s not happening, it’s just a Twitter rumor.’ And everyone still takes that as confirmation. But it’s just fan theory at this point. But I appreciate the comparison. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be compared to Hugh Jackman?”.

Due to the presenters’ persistence, Radcliffe responded, “I mean I’d never say never, but it seems like I’m almost inviting him. I’m sure Marvel is looking at me like, ‘We’re not thinking about you, man.