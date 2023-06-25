Sunday, June 25, 2023
Daniel Quintero’s reaction after the Millonarios title against Atlético Nacional

June 25, 2023
Daniel Quintero’s reaction after the Millonarios title against Atlético Nacional

The mayor of Medellín did not hide his sadness after the defeat of his city’s team.

Millonarios won the Colombian soccer tournament this Saturday by beating Atlético Nacional on penalties 3-2after equalizing 1-1 in the global score of the final.

The experienced purslane attacker Jefferson Duque opened the scoring at minute 31, after a withering counterattack. And at minute 70, when the nerves began to take over the stands of the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá, the Albiazul youth squad Andrés Llinás converted the equalizer, forcing penalties.

In the penalty shootout, Milonarios goalkeeper Álvaro Montero saved shots from Jarlan Barrera and Cristian Zapata to give the team from the capital the title.

And as soon as Larry Vásquez scored the last penalty, the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero Calle, reacted.

Daniel Quintero’s reaction to the Millionaires title

Mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero and final National Millionaires

Daniel Quintero reacted with a sad face emoticon on his Twitter.

Then, he congratulated the fans of Millonarios.

“Congratulations to Millionaires and their fans. They had a great tournament. Fans, celebrate in peace”said.

*With AFP

