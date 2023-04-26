Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Daniel Quintero supports that the bar continue with a logistics company

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 26, 2023
in Sports
0
close

daniel quintero

Daniel Quintero, mayor of Medellin.

Photo:

César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Daniel Quintero, mayor of Medellin.

The mayor of Medellín, satisfied with the conclusions of the meeting.

Once the meeting ended this Tuesday between the Medellín mayor’s office, the leaders of Nacional and the bars, the mayor of the city, Daniel Quintero, He expressed his satisfaction with the agreements reached.

“We finished the soccer table in Medellin with football agreement in peace between the parties. Football returns to Atanasio Girardot. There will be an audience for the classic on Saturday and against Olimpia for the Libertadores, ”he said.
Very satisfied

And he added: “I congratulate the soccer agreement in peace. We cannot lose 20 years of work with the bars. A coexistence agreement was reached between boards and bars, which allows football to return to Atanasio Girardot with the public.”

Quintero referred to the issue that the southern bar of the Atanasio Girardot stadium will continue with its logistics company taking care of the stands.

The Esmad watches over the brave bar of Nacional.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

“They feel co-responsible for the security of the stadium. Those who are part of the logistics will have their entrance to the stadium, as one of the final agreements at the soccer table,” he warned.

In the same way, he insisted that he is against the possibility of putting meshes back in the stadiums.

Sports

