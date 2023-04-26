Daniel Quintero supports that the bar continue with a logistics company

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Daniel Quintero, mayor of Medellin.
César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO
Daniel Quintero, mayor of Medellin.
The mayor of Medellín, satisfied with the conclusions of the meeting.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Once the meeting ended this Tuesday between the Medellín mayor’s office, the leaders of Nacional and the bars, the mayor of the city, Daniel Quintero, He expressed his satisfaction with the agreements reached.
“We finished the soccer table in Medellin with football agreement in peace between the parties. Football returns to Atanasio Girardot. There will be an audience for the classic on Saturday and against Olimpia for the Libertadores, ”he said.
(Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: the first images of their trip to the United Arab Emirates) (Scandal in Greece: James Rodríguez frequented strip clubs)
Very satisfied
And he added: “I congratulate the soccer agreement in peace. We cannot lose 20 years of work with the bars. A coexistence agreement was reached between boards and bars, which allows football to return to Atanasio Girardot with the public.”
Quintero referred to the issue that the southern bar of the Atanasio Girardot stadium will continue with its logistics company taking care of the stands.
“They feel co-responsible for the security of the stadium. Those who are part of the logistics will have their entrance to the stadium, as one of the final agreements at the soccer table,” he warned.
In the same way, he insisted that he is against the possibility of putting meshes back in the stadiums.
(Piqué, desperate, leaves Clara Chía and would meet Shakira, video)
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Daniel #Quintero #supports #bar #continue #logistics #company
Leave a Reply