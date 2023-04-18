Daniel Quintero Calle, mayor of Medellín, reacted this Monday with a strong message, after the statements delivered by Mauricio Navarro, president of Nacional, to different media.

The leader of the purslane team stated in different radio spaces that the Atanasio Girardot is rented and that, if they are not rented anymore, they would seek to play in stadiums outside of Medellín or, if that is the case, outside the country.

This, after Quintero announced: “We will not lend the stadium to Nacional until minimum security conditions are agreed upon between the bar and directives, and the surveillance is paid for by the team. I prefer the police taking care of people in the streets”.

‘He still has the nerve to threaten the Mayor’s Office’

“If the president of Nacional believes that he will be able to treat me the way he treats his fans, he is very wrong. Absence at the security tables, 1000 million in damages, 89 injured, 800 policemen per game and he still has the nerve to threaten the mayor’s office. You definitely don’t know me“Quintero pointed out on his Twitter account.

‘I hope it’s not a threat’

Later, in a chat with ‘Blu radio’, the leader Mauricio Navarro said that “He has not had the pleasure” of meeting him (Quintero) and that he hopes he is not “a threat”.

“If he allows us to play in the stadium and we are invited, if the mayor allows us to play and invites us. If he does not expel the team he is a fan of, he is welcome” (sic), he added.

This afternoon, in Medellín, the stadium will be defined in which Atlético Nacional will play its Copa Libertadores match, this Thursday, against Melgar, from Peru.

