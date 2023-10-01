Daniel Quintero has decided to resign from the Mayor’s Office of Medellín three months before the end of his constitutional period. The politician from the Independent movement explained that he is leaving his position to campaign for candidate Juan Carlos Upegui, who is second in the polls behind Federico Gutiérrez. The announcement was made in the early hours of this Sunday through his social networks. “The reasons that led me to be mayor are the same ones that today lead me to make the decision to resign from office,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. Quintero insisted that he resigns because he cannot sit “idly watching how the usual politicians, through Fico, who was previously an alternative person, are using all the tricks to return to power.”

The until now mayor of the second most important city in Colombia said that he will be “one more soldier” in the campaign of Upegui, former Secretary of Nonviolence of his administration and cousin of his wife Diana Osorio. “Upegui is the only alternative to be able to face the Fico-Uribismo, I stripped myself of the mayor’s investiture to go out and fight. My weapons will be God and these flyers,” Quintero said in a video that has been seen by more than 120,000 people. The official announcement will be made this Sunday at 9 in the morning at the Acevedo Station of the Medellín metro.

In addition to supporting Upegui, the former mayor will also work to promote the more than 2,500 candidates endorsed by his Independents movement, including Deninson Mendoza for the Mayor of Cali, David Fajardo for that of Cúcuta and José Luis Osorio for that of Cartagena.

The National Government issued a decree this Saturday at 11 pm in which it accepts Quintero’s irrevocable resignation. Decree 1609 of September 30, 2023, signed by the Ministry of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, appoints Óscar Hurtado Pérez, who until today was Secretary of the Government, as mayor in charge of Medellín. Now it is up to President Gustavo Petro to choose Quintero’s official replacement among three current mayoral secretaries: the Government, Óscar Hurtado Pérez; the Secretary of Security, retired general José Gerardo Acevedo, and the private secretary, Juan David Duque.

The premature departure of Daniel Quintero had been rumored for days, but gained strength after the president had a strong argument with an opposition councilor. Quintero publicly insulted him after filing with the Council the draft agreement to dilute EPM’s participation in Tigo-UNE. The Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation into these events. The watchdog is also investigating him for alleged political participation in the 2022 elections.

In May of last year, in the final stretch of the first round of the presidential campaign, prosecutor Margarita Cabello decided to provisionally suspend Quintero for his support in a social media video in favor of Gustavo Petro, without mentioning his name. Although in Colombia public officials are prohibited from participating in electoral politics, Quintero considered the measure a “dictatorial act” and defended that it did not refer to the campaign. “The change in first gear,” said Quintero, at the wheel of a truck while he moved the vehicle’s lever, in the famous video that he spread on Twitter – now X –. The same Attorney General’s Office ordered his reinstatement in June, once the presidential elections concluded, with Petro as elected president.

In addition to the problems with the Attorney General’s Office, at the time of leaving office, former Mayor Quintero had the lowest popularity in almost 30 years of measurement by the Invamer survey. According to the latest poll, the president’s approval was at 28%, while disapproval was 61.9%. 66% of citizens thought that things in the city were getting worse.

Lawyer and academic Ramiro Bejarano expressed his dissatisfaction with Quintero’s decision: “Enormous loophole in the law by not prohibiting a mayor from resigning from his position in the middle of a campaign to support the candidate of his choice, using his influence in the administration. If the law does not prevent it, at least public ethics should thwart this assault on decency.”

