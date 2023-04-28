Daniel Quintero, once again, throws himself at the ready against ‘Tino’ Asprilla

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Faustino Asprilla and Daniel Quintero
Faustino Asprilla and Daniel Quintero
Faustino Asprilla and Daniel Quintero
The mayor of Medellín is still in the middle of the controversy.
The issue of bars in the country and, especially, in Medellín with the case of ‘Los der Sur’ in the stadiumor Atanasio Girardot He has given a lot to talk about.
Former club players have been critical of this problem and one of them has been Faustino ‘Tino’ Asprilla, who has left his comments on his social networks.
another face to face
Asprilla has given hard to daniel quinteromayor of Medellín, because, according to him, he has not handled this inconvenience with flying colors.
And Quintero, almost always, has answered him in similar terms, which has triggered a ‘fight’ on social networks.
The last thing that was known was a harsh trill from the Mayor towards the former striker of the club and the Colombia selection, in which he ‘sings the table’.
“I did not respond to Tino because he is not the one who manages his Twitter account, Carlos Escobar does, who is a member of the Democratic Center. Sometimes they ask (Tino) why he trilled such a thing and he answers, ‘ah, I didn’t know…’ drinking beer and shooting into the air, ”said Quintero.
And he added: “I advise ‘Tino’ Asprilla and Jhon Jairo Tréllez to manage their own twitter account.”
