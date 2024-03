Soldier Daniel Perez: Israel confirmed the death of 33 hostages who were still considered alive | Photo: Disclosure/IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed this Sunday (17) the death of soldier Daniel Perez, 22, who was murdered and had his body kidnapped by Hamas after the October 7 massacre. He was listed among the possible living hostages still being held captive in the Gaza tunnels.

According to Israeli media, the most recent victim discovered served as a platoon commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade. Perez was killed during a clash with terrorists in the terror group's surprise invasion and his body was carried across the border into the Gaza Strip, according to Tel Aviv intelligence.

The soldier, of Jewish origin, was born in South Africa, but his family moved to Israel when he was 13 years old. His brother, Yonatan Perez, was shot and wounded by Hamas on October 7 while he was stationed near the border with Gaza.

His father is a rabbi who serves as executive chairman of the Mizrachi World Movement. In a statement, he said that “for the past 163 days, we have prayed desperately for better news.”

130 hostages kidnapped by Hamas are believed to remain in Gaza – not all of them alive – after 105 civilians were released from captivity during a week-long truce in late November, and four hostages were released before that. Three hostages were rescued alive by troops and the bodies of 11 hostages were also recovered, including three killed by mistake by the military.

In updated figures, the IDF confirmed the deaths of 33 of those still detained by the Islamic militia – including Perez – citing information and findings obtained by troops operating in Gaza.