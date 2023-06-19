EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Humans are changing the Earth. And it is not only about the resounding climate change, but about various systems that allow us to inhabit it safely. In 2009, in fact, a group of scientists, led by the Center for Resilience in Stockholm, Sweden, created a kind of checklist to find out what those essential limits for survival were and if we had crossed their safety thresholds. They went down in history known as the nine planetary boundaries. Now, to these limits the notion of justice was added. Last week another group of scientists from different parts of the world, grouped under the Earth Commission, published a similar study in Nature, but adding the justice variable to each of these domains. They named them the boundaries of the Earth system. They found, incidentally, that, for seven of the eight thresholds evaluated, including justice, the limits of the Earth have been transgressed.

Among the 50 authors there are two Colombians: Daniel Ospina and Juan Rocha. América Futura spoke with the first researcher (Bogotá, 37 years old), to understand if passing these thresholds can be understood in terms of human survival and what role, within planetary justice, Latin America plays.

Ask. In practice, what does it mean to exceed the limits of the Earth system?

Answer. There are several of these domains that have impacts in terms of increased rates of premature mortality, chronic disease, and loss of livelihoods. In the area of ​​water, for example, not only is the viability of aquatic ecosystems lost, but it also impacts agriculture and access to water for human consumption. With the weather there are problems, perhaps more dramatic. For example, the number of days that certain regions are exposed to temperature and humidity conditions—using a measurement they call “wet bulb”—in which body temperature cannot be reduced by sweating, and which can result even in death, they will grow larger and larger.

Q. Would you then put it in a narrative of the extinction of the human species?

R. I would not put it in terms of the extinction of the human being, especially when we are talking about a time scale of the next few decades. For me, going beyond these limits is more like entering completely unknown territory: one with conditions in which we don’t know how the planet will behave, so there is a lot of uncertainty. All of this is also related to events that, although for now have a low probability of occurring, could reach a “critical tipping point” where Earth’s systems, instead of helping us, would accelerate change. , and then, existential risks begin to be contemplated. Not necessarily for the entire species, but for increasing proportions of humanity.

Q. Unlike the planetary limits, with these limits of the Earth system one speaks of justice. What role does it play?

R. It is one thing to define the limit where the Earth system, or one of its domains, becomes unstable, loses resilience (safe limit). And another thing is to define a point beyond which there are significant impacts for large segments of the human population. This second limit (fair limit) can be located even well before the safe limit, where the resilience of the system is degraded. I am going to give an example with the weather domain. We know that we stay below the safe limit if we avoid an increase of 1.5°C above the average of the global temperature compared to the pre-industrial period. Because we know that above 1.5° there is a high risk that the climate will begin to destabilize. But long before we get to that 1.5° we are already seeing widespread impacts of climate change for large sections of the human population. So taking that into account, that criterion that we understand as fairness, we define that the limit for the climate is 1°C.

P. I mean, she’s outdone herself?

A. Yes, as did seven of the eight limits we explored.

P. In fact, one of the limits that has not been exceeded is air pollution (emissions of particulate matter)…

R.. Yes, it has not been surpassed on a global scale, but it has been in some regions and, again, that is why it is important to put the lens of justice on it. In many parts of the world, in regions, in cities, the rate of particulate matter exceeds what is permitted or recommended by the World Health Organization. This is important to keep in mind, because the message cannot be that, since we have not surpassed it globally, there is no reason to worry, or there is no need for stronger regulation. Actually, it is urgent and requires attention.

Q. Again, the term fair is transversal to the entire investigation. How is Latin America located on that plane, thinking that it is not necessarily an emitting region, but that various resources have been extracted from it to take it to the global north?

R. Well, it is not something developed in this particular investigation, but as the Earth Commission we have seen that it is very clear that where many of the impacts of environmental damage are being felt is not where emissions have historically been generated. And there are also other types of global connections. For example, in the region there is a lot of deforestation and intensive agriculture, but it is also because Latin America produces many things for the world. Global trade has enabled those channels in which a consumption decision in one part of the world generates change in another part.