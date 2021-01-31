In a decision that aroused surprise and astonishment in opposition media, the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, called on the National Assembly (Parliament) to create a secretariat to govern “space, the Moon and other celestial bodies.”

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and a social and economic crisis that hits the country, the president presented this weekend a proposal that promises to raise controversy.

As it became known through the Legislative Power’s Law Follow-up System, Ortega based his request from the “National Secretariat for Outer Space Affairs, the Moon and other Celestial Bodies” -that is the proposed name for the organism- with the The intention is that it fight for the “defense of supreme national interests and the search for opportunities that as a country we must aspire to”, in accordance with the presidential request.

Through the space secretariat, the Nicaraguan president intends to “promote the effective development of activities to expand the country’s capacities in the educational, industrial, scientific and technological branches in this matter,” the initiative indicates.

A poster with the image of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, and his wife Rosario Murillo, in Managua. Photo: EFE

It also seeks to “develop scientific-technological capacity through the articulation of the sectors involved in all fields of space activity”, as well as “promote the development of space systems and the means, technology and infrastructure, necessary for the consolidation and autonomy of this sector in Nicaragua ”.

Ortega’s request caused surprise in Nicaragua, the third poorest country in Latin America, going through a bloody sociopolitical crisis and basically subsists on raw materials. Some Internet users shared the news, clarifying that “it is not fake” and the opposition sectors were disappointed.

“The Ortegas live on the Moon. While the earthly problems of unemployment, insecurity and crime suffocate the people, the Ortega Murillos create a Secretariat for extraterrestrial affairs. A democratic government capable of addressing the nation’s problems is urgent! ”Said the leader of the opposition Blue and White National Unity, Félix Maradiaga, in relation to the president and his wife and first lady, Rosario Murillo.

“With this of the ‘Law of the Martians’ that the mafia in power will approve, one wonders: Are they really crazy? Do you want us to believe that you are? Or is it a crude diversionary maneuver? ”, Asked former deputy Enrique Sáenz.

The ghost satellite

Is It is not the first time that Ortega has spatial aspirations. In 2012 he announced the construction of what he called “the first satellite in Central America”, Nicasat-1, which never existed.

In addition to the coronavirus crisis, Nicaragua was hit by two hurricanes last November, which wreaked havoc. Photo: AFP

The construction of the Nicasat-1, according to Ortega, would be in charge of the firm China Great Wall Industry Corporation, at a cost of 300 million dollars. The device would enter orbit in 2016, and its signal would span from Mexico to Colombia, but everything was left in the announcement.

Ortega’s request occurs in the context of election year, which will have as its summit day the elections of November 7, in which the former Sandinista guerrilla, who has ruled since 2007, after having done so between 1979 and 1980, is playing for more than 40 years of almost absolute dominance of Nicaraguan politics.

Confrontational climate

Everything happens in a climate of confrontation and denunciations by the opposition about official attacks. The latest incident occurred last Saturday, when a headquarters of the NGO Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) was found destroyed, which aroused signs of repudiation, since the building is located in an area controlled by the Nicaraguan government, indicated of violating fundamental rights.

The Cenidh building in Managua, next to President Ortega’s mansion, was in the hands of the government, which confiscated it in December 2018, after the NGO denounced alleged “crimes against humanity” committed by police and Sandinistas against hundreds of people who participated in the massive anti-government protests that year.

Photographs apparently taken clandestinely show that the only thing that remained standing of the building were the walls.

Source: EFE