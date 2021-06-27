Cristiana Chamorro, the presidential candidate who had the best chance of defeating current president Daniel Ortega in the November elections, has been under house arrest since June 2. His brother, Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, was arrested on Friday night. And the children of former President Violeta Barrios are not the only ones in the family who feel the government’s persecution.

There are two Pedro Joaquín Chamorro recognized in the recent history of Nicaragua and both suffered state repression. Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal was a businessman, politician, journalist and a descendant of one of the country’s traditional families. He founded the newspaper La Prensa and in 1974 created the Unión Democrática de Liberación (UDEL) movement, which made resistance, outside the Sandinista guerrillas, to the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza in the 1970s. On January 10, 1978, Chamorro Cardenal was shot in Managua while driving to work.

The opposition of the time, including the Sandinista National Liberation Front, blamed the Somoza dictatorship for the assassination.

In 1950, Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal had married Violeta Barrios (later President of Nicaragua) and they had four children. Two of them are currently in prison and another has just been exiled.

Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios is the eldest son of this marriage. He was a deputy, minister and is a member of the Citizens for Freedom party. He was arrested on the night of Friday, June 25, 2021 “for carrying out acts that undermine independence, sovereignty, and self-determination, inciting foreign interference in internal affairs, and requesting military interventions,” according to a statement by the police. Nicaraguan.

The arrest occurs 23 days after the arrest of his sister Cristiana, a pre-candidate for the country’s Presidency. His other brother, Carlos Fernando, founder of the newspaper Confidencial, went into exile this week for the second time in the last three years, along with his wife, “to protect” their “freedom.”

In the 1970s, Rosario Murillo, wife of President Daniel Ortega and today Vice President of the country, was Chamorro Cardenal’s private secretary at La Prensa, but nothing remains of that proximity. On February 10, Vice President Murillo criticized the Chamorro family for questioning the Foreign Agents Regulation Law, which sanctions all income and donations from abroad, with some exceptions.

“That same surrender, exploited and looting caste is the one that itches the most (the legislation), it will be for a reason,” said Murillo de los Chamorro.

At different times during the 1980s, and after Ortega returned to power in 2007, there were rapprochements between the Sandinista leader and the Chamorros. Claudia Lucía, the only one of the daughters of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro who has remained on the sidelines of this recent wave of persecution, was the country’s ambassador to Costa Rica during the 1980s, when Sandinismo ruled, but already in 2016 she denounced the Ortega’s stocks on the electoral system.

Daniel Ortega’s Sandinismo is not the same as it was in the 70s

The murder of the journalist Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal was not one of the outrages of the Somoza era. His assassination unleashed a wave of indignation that took advantage of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, led by Daniel Ortega, and was part of the triggers for his victorious entry into Managua on July 19, 1979. Ortega ruled from that date with a military junta, first , and with an electoral victory, later, until 1990. That year he was defeated by Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, widow of the murdered journalist and mother of the three opponents persecuted this month.

Ortega’s radicalization had already begun in the late 1980s and during the 1990s, out of power, many Sandinistas who had accompanied him during the revolution began to distance themselves. Among them, one of the most recognized is the writer Gioconda Belli, who has insisted on multiple occasions on how Sandinismo faded under the shadow of the Ortega-Murillo marriage.

Today, in his networks, Belli recalled the patriarch of the Chamorro and the spiral of repression that the family has experienced under two different governments: that of Somoza and that of Ortega.

PJChamorro’s family honors his dad. Sons of tigers all came out scratched. The dictatorship fears them. Just as Somoza feared his father !! @ReportNi https://t.co/IUQ68hzkhU – Gioconda Belli (@GiocondaBelliP) June 26, 2021



The arguments to speak of “persecution” against the Chamorro

The Nicaraguan Human Rights Collective Never Again accused the Government of Daniel Ortega this Saturday of executing a “persecution” against the family of the murdered Nicaraguan hero Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Cardenal and former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, less than four and a half months from the presidential elections. In addition to the arrest of Cristiana Chamorro at the beginning of the month, the most likely option to defeat Daniel Ortega in November, and the arrest of his brother Pedro Joaquín on Friday night, the Collective added arguments regarding the situation of his younger brother.

“The journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro has had Confidencial’s newsroom confiscated on two occasions,” said the Collective, adding that “in recent days they tried to capture him, forcing his exile.”

Journalist Cristiana Chamorro Barrios during a press conference at the headquarters of the Ciudadanos por la Libertad party, CXL, in Managua on June 1. © Jorge Torres / EFE

Also a nephew, the economist and presidential candidate Juan Sebastián Chamorro, is detained.

The journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro described the arrest of his older brother, carried out around midnight, as a “kidnapping”, and denounced that the Executive intends to “fabricate alleged crimes and criminal offenses against citizens who demand free elections,” citing the Law Defense of the Rights of the People to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-determination for Peace, approved last December.

Other humanitarian organizations, such as the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), in addition to condemning the detention of the eldest son of the Chamorro family, denounced what they considered “kidnappings and disappearances as long as the place where they are is not stated.”

With EFE