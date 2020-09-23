Daniel Ortega is shown wearing a mask at a public event on July 19 in Managua. CESAR PEREZ / AFP

The Government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo has started a new escalation against the independent media in Nicaragua: a fiscal persecution through which it is imposing millionaire tax collections. A judge on Saturday seized Channel 12, one of the two television channels with a national reach and that operates outside of Sandinista media control.

Nica Vision SA, operating company of Channel 12, denounced that this September 11 the General Directorate of Revenues (DGI) notified them of an alleged debt of 21 million cordobas (about 600,000 dollars at the official exchange rate) as taxes. “This is the product of an arbitrary and illegal repair on our income tax returns for the years 2011, 2012 and 2013. Acting excessively, the judge also seized the personal assets of our administrator Mariano Valle,” explained Channel 12 in a statement released a day after the embargo.

Channel 12 has maintained a critical line of human rights violations committed by the Sandinista government. The television station has suffered government pressure since April 2018, when the socio-political crisis broke out. In fact, several of her stellar news shows, such as. This week, led by journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, were taken off the air due to harassment by the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Postal Services (TELCOR). While the Channel 12 news reporters have been the constant target of attacks from the police and government fanatics.

The embargo and millionaire tax collection on Channel 12 is not the only one. The DGI also imposed a payment order on Canal 10, the most watched station in Nicaragua. The government charges that television station about 110 million cordobas, but the DGI has not yet executed an asset embargo.

The tax burden on these two companies puts at risk the only voices critical of Ortega and Murillo’s management on television, since the Government and the Mexican businessman Ángel González are the owners of all the open signal channels. This television duopoly broadcasts only official propaganda and entertainment programs.

Charging from a confiscated channel

Last week, Channel 100% Noticias (confiscated by the National Police since December 2018) denounced that the DGI imposed a payment of eight million córdobas in taxes, despite the fact that Primicias SA, the company name that operates the canal, was intervened by the State.

“Fiscal harassment of independent media has to do with the regime’s tireless effort to silence the journalists we report,” Lucia Pineda Ubau, director of 100% Noticias, tells EL PAÍS. “The absurdities of the Government reach such a point that they charge a millionaire figure to a channel that on December 21 will be two years after it was closed and confiscated. As of today, in our newsroom, where there should be journalists, there are police officers, ”adds Pineda Ubau, exiled in Costa Rica.

Since December 2018, when 100% Noticias and the research journal Confidential were confiscated, the government has maintained a systematic campaign of attacks against journalists: threats, harassment, sabotage of transmission antennas, physical attacks, and complaints of libel and slander. However, it has been in the last month that the ruling party has used the fiscal pressure. The DGI seized the antennas, facilities, vehicles, repeater and even the channel’s transmitter on Channel 12.

“Now they come through Channel 12 and Channel 10, which maintain independent lines. The goal is for them to shut down and fire their journalists. They want only the media of the children of the presidential couple to remain on the screen to continue selling that manipulated speech that in Nicaragua everything is normal, ”criticizes Pineda Ubau.

The tax burden has not only been focused on the media. In this same period, the opposition has denounced “a fiscal persecution” by the Executive. At the beginning of September, businesswoman Victoria Cárdenas denounced that the Managua Mayor’s Office imposed on her the payment of 10 million córdobas in taxes, as well as a criminal charge. Cárdenas is the wife of Juan Sebastián Chamorro, one of the most visible opposition leaders of the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy.

“This escalation has as a precedent the persecution, confiscations, harassment and even the murder of a journalist committed in 2018. Now these channels, on the national spectrum, are fined with alleged taxes. This is a severe blow to citizen freedoms in Nicaragua. This should be an alert to avoid the total closure of the media, because it would mean total ostracism “, says Violeta Delgado, project manager of the Communication Research Center (CINCO), an NGO also confiscated in 2018 by the Government .