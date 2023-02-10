Daniel Ortega during an interview in 2018. Jorge Torres (EFE)

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, affirmed this Thursday that there was no negotiation with the United States to release 222 political prisoners of the regime. Ortega has recounted that it was his wife and his vice president, Rosario Murillo, who contacted the US embassy in Managua to request the detainees’ departure from the country. “I didn’t think there was a positive response,” Ortega said. “It was not about negotiating anything. We are not asking for the sanctions to be lifted,” added the president on Thursday afternoon in a national chain conference, from Managua. Ortega refers to the measures that Washington has taken against the regime, which includes sanctions against relatives, including Murillo and several of her children, and important government officials. “We have not asked for anything at all from the United States government,” Ortega reiterated. “We have had a barter. This is not ‘I give you this and you give me that’. What he does is confirm that [los presos políticos] They are returning to a country that is the one that has used them to sow terror, death, and destruction in Nicaragua,” he said.

Information in development.

