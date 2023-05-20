In Nicaragua, the repressive measures of the government of Daniel Ortega continue against opposition leaders, independent journalists and other members of civil society. According to a report by the organization ‘Monitoreo Azul y Blanco’, which monitors the condition of political prisoners in that country, in April and May there has been an increase in arbitrary detentions.

International media, for their part, have indicated that Ortega’s new strategy is to carry out nightly raids to capture several people and then carry out an ‘express’ trial. Mention is also made of the increase in harassment, persecution, and arrests against opposition leaders, relatives of political prisoners, and victims of the 2018 repression.

The organization reports that “in April a new pattern of repression was detected, which consists of hiding the whereabouts of the detained person from their relatives, for several days even weeks, they are not brought before a judge and they are not informed in a timely manner of the crime that was committed.” accuses them.”

On the other hand, they denounce that on May 3 there were “massive arrests and irregular prosecution processes of 55 people classified as opposition members.” They say that since 2021 actions of this magnitude had not been repeated.

The Mechanism for the Recognition of Political Prisoners, which publishes monthly figures on this situation, reports that Between April 1 and May 7, 2023, 91 arrests were registered from different departments of Nicaragua.

March in San José, Costa Rica, against the Ortega regime.

Of these, seven people in April were brought before a judge’s order; 17 were released and 6 expelled, including a 17-year-old teenager.

However, on May 3, arrests of at least 36 people were recorded in a

police operation in several departments. “These people were subjected to express trials, accused and sent to their homes with a prison measure. Information has been received that at least 33 people returned them to their homes.

Nicaragua dissolves the Red Cross and makes it state Nicaragua dissolved the Nicaraguan Red Cross on Wednesday after accusing it of violating neutrality in the 2018 protests and replaced it with a body attached to the government

The report states that these people were taken from their homes at night, transferred to different police stations in groups, within their apartment

or even some transferred to Managua.

“They were accused of alleged crimes associated with cybercrime laws and the propagation of false news. Most of these people were released, but with the precautionary measure of house for jail, making them sign a commitment to report daily to their nearest police station “, they assure.

WEATHER EDITORIAL