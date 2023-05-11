The Nicaraguan Red Cross Association will be managed by the government of dictator Daniel Ortega, 65 years after its creation in Nicaragua, and its assets and assets will pass into the hands of the State, according to an initiative approved this Wednesday (10) by the National Assembly. National (Parliament).

The initiative was urgently approved by Sandinista deputies and their allies, who accused the Nicaraguan Red Cross of having acted against the principles of the government during the demonstrations for Ortega’s resignation, which broke out five years ago and left hundreds dead.

“In the acts that took place in 2018 that threatened the peace and stability of the nation, some branches of this association (Nicaraguan Red Cross) acted against the principles of humanity, impartiality and neutrality and against its charter and statutes”, justified the Sandinista deputies. The Nicaraguan Red Cross Association itself “transgressed the laws of the country by ignoring and even supporting the actions of its affiliates”, added the parliamentarians.

A “new” Red Cross

The government supporters and their allies agreed to revoke the legislative decree of October 29, 1958, through which the Nicaraguan Red Cross was created.

Also approved was the creation of a “new” Nicaraguan Red Cross as an autonomous, decentralized entity, with legal personality, its own assets, indefinite duration and full capacity to acquire rights and contract obligations, which will be the legal successor and without interruption of the Association of the Cross Red Nicaraguan founded in 1958.

“The Nicaraguan Red Cross is a decentralized entity linked to the Ministry of Health, which will continue to comply with the international legal framework based on the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and its additional protocols to which Nicaragua is a State party”, explains the text of the approved initiative. .

The law determines that all assets, goods and actions that until now belong to the organization will become the property of the State and will be managed by a decentralized entity linked to the Ministry of Health”.

No reaction

The Nicaraguan Red Cross, which is governed by the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and which has buildings, properties and vehicles in the different municipalities of Nicaragua, has not yet commented on this law.

In April 2018, thousands of Nicaraguans took to the streets to protest controversial social security reforms, which later turned into a call for Ortega to resign after he responded forcefully.

The protests left at least 355 dead, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH), although Nicaraguan organizations point to 684, while Ortega recognizes that there were “more than 300” and claims that it was an attempt at a coup d’état.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, which was accentuated after the controversial general elections of November 7, 2021, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, the fourth consecutive, second with his wife Rosario Murillo as vice president and with the main competitors in prison.