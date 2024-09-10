The Daniel Ortega regime has dealt a new blow to the 135 people released last Thursday and expelled to Guatemala. The Supreme Court of Justice, controlled by the old Sandinista guerrilla, announced on Monday morning that it is withdrawing the Nicaraguan nationality of these released prisoners, considered political prisoners for criticizing or dissenting from the authoritarian government in Managua. The Court also ordered the confiscation of all the assets of these people, who are trying to rebuild their lives after their release and transfer to Guatemalan territory following a negotiation between the United States and the Ortega regime.

The Supreme Court reports in its statement, issued by the Criminal Chamber One of the Court of Appeals of Managua, that the released persons were convicted “for criminal acts that attacked the sovereignty, independence and self-determination of the Nicaraguan people, inciting and promoting violence, hatred, terrorism and economic destabilization, altering peace, security and the constitutional order.” The justice apparatus of Ortega orders in its resolution “the confiscation of all the assets of the convicted, in order to respond for the severe material and immaterial damages caused by their criminal activities.” For the regime, with this decision “effective justice is done to the victims of these crimes.” These “crimes” were dissenting from the dictatorship in Managua, criticizing the regime, demanding the freedom of political prisoners and supporting critical voices such as the priest Rolando Álvarez, one of the most visible faces of the Nicaraguan political dissidence.

The statement of the Supreme Court of Justice of Nicaragua. SCJ Nicaragua

For lawyer Azahalea Solís, a human rights defender exiled in Costa Rica who was also stripped of her nationality by the regime, Ortega’s decision is a sign “that the political and repressive human rights crisis in Nicaragua is getting worse” and that it makes it clear that both Ortega and his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, are the perpetrators. Solís, who spoke with EL PAÍS from Geneva, where she is attending the sessions of the UN Human Rights Council that will present a report by experts on the situation in Nicaragua, explained that these cases of political prisoners released on Thursday and who have been stripped of their nationality can be presented in a complaint against Ortega before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), but they can also be part of a lawsuit before the International Court because “making a person stateless is considered a crime against humanity,” she said. “These cases can be brought before the Court based in The Hague through one of the countries that accept its competence, universal jurisdiction,” explained the expert, who is also part of the Autonomous Women’s Movement (MAM), one of the main feminist organizations in Nicaragua and one of the first to be persecuted by the regime.

Solís stressed that the Nicaraguan government made public the Supreme Court’s statement at the time when the group of experts analyzing the situation in Nicaragua presented a first report on human rights violations in the Central American country. For Solís, it is a strategy of the regime to divert attention from the serious abuses that were being reported today in Switzerland. “It is one more outrage,” said Solís.

Some of the released political prisoners wave from a truck upon arriving at the Guatemala City airport on September 5. Moses Castillo (AP)

The Joe Biden administration reported on Thursday morning that the Ortega regime had decided to release 135 political prisoners and sent them on a plane bound for Guatemala. “The Biden and Harris Administration achieved the release of 135 political prisoners unjustly detained in Nicaragua, for humanitarian reasons. No one should be imprisoned for peacefully exercising their fundamental rights to free expression, association, and practice of their religion,” said Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the United States Government, to through a statement published on Thursday. Washington has demanded that the Ortega regime “peacefully return to democracy” and release all political prisoners in Nicaragua.

The freed Nicaraguans have been accommodated in various hotels in the so-called Zone 10 of the Guatemalan capital, where they have been provided with clothing, food, medical and psychological care. UNHCR staff, the United Nations refugee organization, analyzes each case and arranges transfers to other nations for those who want to leave Guatemala. The government of President Bernardo Arévalo has granted them 90 days of legal stay and the possibility of staying permanently. Washington has promised visas for those who want to travel to that country. Carlos Martínez, Guatemala’s foreign minister, has said that the gesture of receiving the Nicaraguans has been a “humanitarian” action. When he gave an interview to EL PAÍS on Friday morning, Ortega had not stripped the Nicaraguans of their nationality. When asked if Guatemala would be willing to grant nationality to these people, the minister replied: “Obviously they have to be documented. There is a consular section of the Nicaraguan embassy here, because there is no ambassador, and I assume that part of this process will be handled by UNHCR.” Ortega had already stripped the nationality of more than 200 people a year ago, including the writers Sergio Ramírez, winner of the Cervantes Prize, and the poet Gioconda Belli, winner of the Reina Sofía Poetry Prize, as well as activists, journalists, academics and voices critical of the regime.